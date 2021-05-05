Couples were confined to their homes during the hard lockdown of 2020, and many experts thought a baby boom would follow.
But apparently there was a lot of Netflix-watching going on — especially in Bell County.
Births have dropped dramatically across the United States, according to an Associated Press report, and the decrease locally is much steeper.
Births in the U.S. during December 2020 and in January and February 2021 — nine months or more after the spring 2020 shutdowns — were down 8 percent compared with the same months a year earlier.
Bell County, however, saw a much sharper decline.
According to numbers supplied by County Clerk Shelley Coston and the Temple City Secretary’s office, births in Bell County plunged 14.3 percent during the same time frame.
In the three months prior to the lockdown — December 2019 and January and February 2020 — 1,789 babies were born in the county. In those same months a year later, the number dropped to 1,533.
The Bell County Clerk’s office reports birth certificates issued in Bell County except babies born in Temple, Coston said. Temple birth certificates are issued by the City Secretary’s office.
At Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, 667 babies were born in the three months before the lockdown. That number dropped — but not as significantly as it did countywide — to 625 born in December 2020 and January and February 2021.
Dr. John Santelli, a Columbia University professor of population and family health, said Americans had more on their minds than sex during the early days of the pandemic.
“When there’s a crisis, I don’t think people are thinking about reproduction,” he said.
But Santelli admits he thought differently in March 2020 when states — including Texas — began shutting down.
“Much of America was cooped up,” he said. “Some figured couples had more time together, and maybe birth control wasn’t as convenient, leading to at least a small increase in births.”
That didn’t happen, and it didn’t happen in a big way locally.