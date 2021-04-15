The county’s COVID-19 incidence rate rose slightly Thursday — though the overall trend remains level — according to the Bell County Public Health District.
Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the district, said the new incidence rate was 81 cases per 100,000 people in the county. The district also reported the county now has 294 active cases of the virus.
“Our incidence rate flexed up a little bit but slight up and down shifts are expected day to day,” Robison-Chadwell said.
Robison-Chadwell said the county did not add any new deaths Thursday, meaning the total number of deaths due to the virus remains at 421.
Overall, the county has seen a total of 21,852 cases of the virus and has had 21,137 recoveries.