Saturday appointments will be available at Texas Department of Public Safety driver’s licenses offices — including Temple and other Central Texas location — through December, the agency announced.
Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the action across the state for customers who need to renew or replace their Texas driver’s license or identification card, according to a DPS news release.
Appointments will begin Saturday, Oct. 3, and continue each Saturday through Dec. 19, with the exception of Nov. 28 Thanksgiving holiday. Offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The announcement comes as the department continues its work to help alleviate the backlog caused by COVID-19, the release said. Nearly 700,000 people statewide had their driver’s licenses or identification expire while the offices were closed due to the pandemic. Continuing to offer Saturday appointments through the end of the year for renewal and replacements will give customers additional time to handle their DL transactions.
Scheduling an appointment
DPS launched its new appointment scheduling when driver’s license offices reopened in May, and all services are now conducted by appointment only, the release said.
DPS moved to this new appointment system to provide additional convenience and reduce the time Texans spend waiting in line. Customers can now book appointments for a specific day and time, up to six months in advance, and show up 30 minutes or less before their scheduled appointment. Customers can check-in using the kiosk inside the office or from their mobile device, according to the release.
To schedule an appointment, visit https://www.dps.texas.gov/DriverLicense/appointments.htm.
A limited number of same day appointments will also be available at each office, DPS announced. These appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Additionally, in most offices, customers without an appointment may be offered the opportunity to be placed on a “standby” list. These customers are required to wait in the office and are assisted in the event of a cancellation or a no-show.
The number of standby appointments is limited to ensure all customers who are placed on the list will be served by the end of the day.
Extension remains in place
Driver’s license expiration dates were extended in response to COVID-19.
The extension covers Texas driver’s licenses, identification cards, commercial driver’s license or election identification certificate that expired on or after March 13, 2020, the release said.
Licenses and identification remain valid for 60 days after which DPS issues a public notice that the extension period has been lifted. At this time, this 60-day notice has not been issued, and Texans still have time to conduct their renewal transactions, according to the release.
Customers are able to download a copy of the Verification of Driver License Expiration Extension notice to carry with them if they would like.
That notice is available at https://www.dps.texas.gov/DriverLicense/documents/extndExpDateDL.pdf.