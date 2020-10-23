The Bell County Public Health District identified two new COVID-19 related deaths on Friday as active cases reached 525 — nine more than Thursday.
The deaths, which brought the death toll to 97, were for a man in his 70s from Temple and a woman in her 50s in Killeen.
Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said she is concerned about the increase in active cases heading into the holiday season.
“We have our holiday guidance posted on the website under COVID resources that people can reference for remaining safe during the holidays,” she told the Telegram. We hope that people take extra care this year and maintain social distancing and avoid high risk activities.”
These latest fatalities come as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved remdesivir — an antiviral drug with the brand name Veklury — for use in treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Thursday.
The drug, which was used in the treatment of President Donald Trump, will be available for use in adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older. However, these pediatric patients must weigh at least 88 pounds to be eligible for the treatment, according to the FDA.
“The FDA is committed to expediting the development and availability of COVID-19 treatments during this unprecedented public health emergency,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen M. Hahn, said in a news release. “(Thursday’s) approval is supported by data from multiple clinical trials that the agency has rigorously assessed and represents an important scientific milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The FDA said analysis from three randomized controlled clinical trials showed a patient’s recovery time was shortened by five days on average when administered the drug.
“As part of the FDA’s Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program, the agency will continue to help move new medical products to patients as soon as possible, while at the same time determining whether they are effective and if their benefits outweigh their risks,” Hahn said.
Local school districts
Belton High is responsible for roughly 36 percent of the Belton Independent School District’s 11 active cases. The district has four cases at Belton High, two at Tarver Elementary, one at High Point Elementary, one at Pirtle Elementary, one at Southwest Elementary, one at Lake Belton High School and one attributed to “other departments / buildings.”
These infections represent 0.075 percent of Belton ISD’s population, according to its active case dashboard.
Temple Independent School District’s seven-day dashboard — tracking known infections between Oct. 17 and Oct. 23 — shows eight cases: two at Temple High, three at Lamar Middle School, one at Bonham Middle School, one at Garcia Elementary, one at “auxiliary.”
The Killeen Independent District has tallied 30 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 this week, after a high school student’s diagnosis was recorded Friday. A majority of these cases, which brought the district’s cumulative total to 214, were student infections.
About 22 percent of Killeen ISD’s 91 student cases since Aug. 17 have come in the last five days, according to district data.
Higher education
Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen did not log any new cases of COVID-19 after its weekly update on Friday. However, the university is only releasing case information that is self-reported to the safety and risk management office on campus.
Eight students and four employees have informed the office of positive diagnoses since March, according to Texas A&M-Central Texas’ Friday update.
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor also is only tracking self-reported cases. As of Oct. 23, there are five UMHB community members currently isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.
UMHB has logged 140 cumulative cases since tracking began Aug. 1.