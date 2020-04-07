Residents looking to explore some of the new home construction options in East Bell County will now need to wait an additional six months after concerns over COVID-19 push back another event.
The annual Parade of Homes, hosted by the Temple Area Builders Association, has been forced to reschedule its planned two-weekend event this month due to the coronavirus.
The event, initially scheduled for the third and fourth weeks of April, will be held during the second and third weeks of October.
“We will miss everyone this spring but are hoping to be reunited with our community this fall and to share the crafts of so many talented TABA members,” TABA Executive Director Kacie Beevers said. “We are planning to have the event on the second and third weeks of October. The weather will be nice –– perfect for out builders to present their work.”
Hundreds attend the annual event to see new houses or styles to tweak their existing homes. Beevers said the parade is a joint collaboration between builders, sub-contractors, suppliers and designers.
“The parade holds the opportunity for local homebuilders to showcase the newest trends in construction, building design, interior decor, landscaping and more,” Beevers said.
New construction in the area has picked up in recent years with a surge of new residents expected to bring Temple’s population to more than 100,000 residents by 2029.
In 2019 Temple saw 1,016 single-family housing permits issued, an increase of 196 from the 820 single-family housing permits issued in 2018.