The Bell County Public Health District Thursday pushed back on the reported racial imbalance among local COVID-19 cases because officials said there is not enough data to support it.
“There is an early assessment that we have a disparity,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said at a Thursday news conference, referring to a Telegram analysis, based on local demographics, that showed black Bell County residents are disproportionately testing positive for the virus. “That data does not tell me that, in part, because there’s not enough of it.”
Robison-Chadwell, who analyzed epidemic data when she worked for the state of Texas, pointed to the small sample size for her assessment. Bell County has seen at least 174 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — a figure that remained unchanged Thursday.
“Now here’s something to understand about whether you’re talking about race data, ethnicity data (or) gender data. Gender data tends to be more stable, but race and ethnicity data has error margins that are about this big,” the health district director said, extending her arms as far as possible in the courtroom at the Bell County Courthouse.
“So the smaller your sample size, the less reliable that data is,” Robison-Chadwell said, continuing to explain why she has not arrived at the same conclusion. “I’m going to tell you, 174 is a pretty small sample. You can only glean so much from that information.”
Additionally, she emphasized that residents who test positive for COVID-19 are not required to report their race or ethnicity to the Bell County Public Health District. So far, 18 infected individuals did not disclose their race and 22 people did not say their ethnicity.
Robison-Chadwell suggested residents examine Bell County’s demographic groups and their infection rates based on their portion of the area’s population.
“So, No. 1 in our population is non-Hispanic whites. They have the greatest number of infections, with 54 percent. That makes sense,” Bell County’s top public health official explained. “(The) second (largest) subgroup is non-Hispanic blacks. Again, they’re second in our infection data at 32 percent — it makes sense. Does it match perfectly with Census data? No, but it isn’t going to.”
Robison-Chadwell addressed the health district’s decision to separate racial and ethnic data in two separate charts on the local COVID-19 dashboard. Often, those two pieces of information are compiled into a single chart because many Latinos do not necessarily identify with their race.
“Combining race and ethnicity data into one chart when using the Census Bureau categories is difficult. We’ve chosen to use them for the sake of comparisons to 2020 Census data later,” Robison-Chadwell told the Telegram, adding that the U.S. Census Bureau uses 15 categories to combine race and ethnicity.
Latinos are a diverse ethnic group that can include people of many races.
The more than a dozen categories, Robison-Chadwell said, would lead to a busy chart on the dashboard — something the health district is trying to avoid.
“You’re correct that the Census Bureau categories don’t really lend to those who identify strictly as Latino. It’s a valid criticism of the categories,” she said. “We’re just trying to be consistent with the Census Bureau. The categories are being used for comparison purposes later, even though they are imperfect and do lead to challenges with creating singular visualizations.”
Robison-Chadwell said there are even more challenges with trying to determine how to report race and ethnic data.
“If we just use the following then we run into two problems: If someone identifies as Hispanic white then they either have to be counted in each category, which leads to misleading data or it has to be decided to count either their ethnicity identifier or their race identifier, which also misrepresents the data,” she said. “Two charts avoid both of these problems.”
The health district released demographics of known local infections for the first time Wednesday — a move supported by Latino and black leaders in Bell County.
“I’m glad to see our county is taking the lead on that because of our big, diverse culture. We’re pretty proud of that, that we have a lot of people from all over who live — not just in Bell County, but here in our city — in Killeen,” Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra said of the health district releasing demographic data on local coronavirus infections. “I think it’s a good thing for our county.”