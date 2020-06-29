Another Bell County resident died from the coronavirus as an additional 59 COVID-19 cases were confirmed since Friday, according to local health officials.
This is the 13th death recorded in Bell County. At least 1,081 cases have been reported, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
Monday’s daily increase was 45 infections — the fourth highest jump recorded, according to health district data.
So far, 377 residents have recovered.
At least 25,229 tests have been performed in the county.