The Bell County Public Health District identified 36 new cases of COVID-19, as active cases decreased to 516 — three fewer than Tuesday.
There are now 6,321 cumulative cases in Bell County, and at least 5,706 people have reportedly recovered, according to the Bell County Public Health District. Deaths remained at 99 with the latest fatalities announced on Monday: a woman in her 60s from Killeen and a woman in her 50s from Killeen.
With testing reaching 59,403 in Bell County, Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said the number of people opting for rapid and antigen tests is increasing. However, she emphasized how these tests do not confirm the presence of COVID-19.
“They are considered probable cases per the Texas Department of State Health Services’ definition and do not appear in our confirmed count,” she said. “We are planning to add the number of probable cases to the dashboard to help track those as well, since the movement from PCR testing to antigen testing may make that important to see.”
Local school districts
There are 10 active cases of COVID-19 — spanning four campuses — in the Belton Independent School District: six at Belton High, two at High Point Elementary, one at Charter Oak Elementary and one at Tarver Elementary.
These cases represent 0.068 percent of Belton ISD’s population, according to district data.
Salado Independent School District has not logged a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 since Oct. 20.
Temple Independent School District’s seven-day dashboard, which reflects cases between Oct. 21 and Oct. 27, shows five cases: three at Temple High and two at Lamar Middle School.
Approximately 8.6 percent of Killeen Independent School District’s 221 total cases were recorded in the last seven days. There have been 94 student infections since Aug. 17, and 127 staff cases since March 16, according to Killeen ISD.
Campus closure
On Monday, Copperas Cove Independent School District announced it would be temporarily closing Copperas Cove High’s campus after an increase in COVID-19 cases amongst the staff.
Copperas Cove High School will begin online instruction on Wednesday, and will resume in-person instruction on Nov. 5. This closure comes just one week after Copperas Cove ISD Superintendent Joe Burns urged parents to return students to campus.
But in a Monday press conference via Zoom, Burns said the district had anticipated how an event of this magnitude could happen.
“We knew this day might come,” Burns said at the news conference about the decision. “We hope that it is temporary.”
Area testing
A temporary COVID-19 state testing site in Killeen will operate on weekdays at the Killeen Special Events Center — 3301 S. WS Young Drive — through Nov. 6. Registration is required and can be completed online at GoGetTested.com.
Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a news release from the city. Participants must provide a mobile phone number or valid email address when registering in order to receive test results, according to the release.
Each test is administered while participants remain in their vehicles. A mouth swab is collected, and results are provided by text message or email within 48 to 96 hours.
FME News Service contributed to this report