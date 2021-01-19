The ringing of church bells could be heard Tuesday afternoon in downtown Temple, not to gather for service but as a remembrance of those lost to COVID-19.
Along with other churches throughout the country, Christ Episcopal Church in Temple rang its bell 20 times. Each ringing of the bell was to commemorate the passing of 10 people in the county due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The ringing of the bells was organized by President-elect Joe Biden, who held a service in Washington, D.C., to remember all those around the country who have died.
Ami Hooper, spokeswoman for the church, said this event was not meant to be political, but rather give everyone a chance to stop and remember those who have been lost.
“This isn’t political, they are just asking every church in the country to ring bells and come together … just as a remembrance,” Hooper said. “We just thought it would be a nice remembrance for Bell County.”
On Tuesday, Bell County reached 193 deaths — 214 when going by state figures and including Fort Hood.
Following the bell ringing, members of the church read out the names of some of those who had died, and prayed for both them and all the others who either have COVID-19 or have died. On top of those who have died after catching the coronavirus, Hooper said the church staff also asked for the names of those who have the virus so they can be kept in their prayers.
While there were no extra audience members of the church at the bell ringing, Hooper streamed the event live over the church’s Facebook page so people could watch socially distanced.
Janice Krause, interim rector at the church, said she had felt it was important for the church to be a part of this nationwide event so as to set aside a time for people to both grieve and heal.
“It is about being human and it is impacting all of us, each and every one of us,” Krause said. “Even if you haven’t lost a loved one, I think we are all still feeling some grief and I think it weighs heavily on all of our shoulders. It could be the grief of not being able to hug somebody, it could be the loss of not being able to sit in your favorite restaurant, but for most of us it is the loss of the illness that has impacted most of us.”