The Bell County Public Health District identified a COVID-19 related death for the second straight day, as active cases remained at 343.
“We did unfortunately add an 84th death of a man in his 50’s from Killeen,” Amanda Robison-Chadwell, health district director, said.
COVID-19 has now contributed to 84 deaths in Bell County, and 5,500 known infections have been logged to date.
Dr. Walter Linz — Baylor Scott & White’s director of the transfusion medicine, apheresis medicine & blood donor center — told the Telegram earlier this week how Central Texas has shown lower rates of infectivity than other regions of the state.
Linz noted how there’s a need to be careful when analyzing COVID-19 data.
“You have to be a little bit careful with the numbers,” Linz said. “Clearly there are (positive) cases that are being missed, and there are clearly people that are being called positive when they are not.”
However, he stressed there is still value to these figures.
“That’s not to say it isn’t real or anything else. It’s simply to say you can’t hang your hat too heavy on some of these numbers,” Linz said. “These numbers are approximations at some level.”
Local school districts
Killeen Independent School District surpassed 100 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as 103 infections have been recorded to date: 30 students and 73 staff. Tracking in Killeen ISD first began on March 16.
There are six active cases in the Belton Independent School District: three at Belton High, one at Belton Middle School, one at Sparta Elementary and one at “other departments / buildings.” These cases represent 0.02 percent of Belton ISD’s population.
Salado Independent School District — where many Salado High students have learned under a hybrid instruction model since school began — has not reported a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 since Sunday. Every student participating in on-campus instruction will be at a Salado ISD campus five days a week beginning Friday.
Temple Independent School District reported active five cases Wednesday. Three cases are at Temple High School, one is Lamar Middle School and one case is at Kennedy-Powell Elementary. The district’s seven-day dashboard has yet to be updated, as new information is typically released around 5 p.m.