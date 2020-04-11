One local family stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic has found a unique way to stay positive and brighten up the house by repurposing their Christmas tree.
Priscilla Santana said her three sons — ages 12, 9 and 6 — are now being homeschooled; she’s currently teaching all of her courses for Temple College online; and her husband’s small business, a gym, is temporarily closed.
“So, like everyone else, we’ve kind of been feeling the depression and the stress of school and finances,” she said. “So I just thought if we’re stuck in the house all day, why not enjoy some of the things that we enjoyed over Christmas?”
Santana admitted to being a big Christmas decorator (she owns more than 75 snowmen), so she asked her husband, Noel, to retrieve the Christmas tree from the attic.
She said they wanted to have something positive and uplifting to look at while sitting in the house for hours every day. So after hosting an impromptu Easter egg hunt for her boys last weekend, they repurposed the eggs as ornaments for their “Faith and Hope” tree.
“So we took Easter eggs, and then I took our favorite scriptures from the Bible and made little ornaments that have scriptures,” she said. “So whenever we’re having a bad time in the house or somebody has to go into timeout I tell them, ‘You’d better go look at the tree and read one of those scriptures.’”
Santana said one of the verses she used is Psalm 27:1 – her favorite – which says “The Lord is my light and salvation, whom shall I fear?”
They also pulled encouraging verses like Ephesians 6:10 and Philippians 4:13.
Santana said her sons have enjoyed the tree so much, they’ve asked if they can do this every year now. She said they will probably leave the tree up for as long as the family has to stay in the house.
“If that means that we’re going to change it from Easter to an end-of-the-school-year tree or a summer tree, we’re just going to keep it up and have it be something that we all do as a family that distracts us from all the stressful stuff that’s going on at our house,” she said.
Santana said the family has stayed positive by trying to find outlets that bring them together, like decorating the tree, or by helping others, like sewing masks for the nurses at the VA.
“If we just sit in our home and watch the news all day long, there’s nothing that we’re doing outside of our home that’s helping anyone, or helping ourselves,” she said. “So coming up with different things like this is keeping us motivated in a different way to accept this new norm that we’re going through this month.”