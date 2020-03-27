While STARRY nurtures children, strengthens families, and restores hope through counseling, family support services, foster care, and adoption, it is currently focusing on its services for fathers.
The non-profit agency’s new Fatherhood Focus Program recognizes that dads may need a little extra support during this challenging season of social distancing and, for many, spending extra time at home with their youngsters.
The coronavirus pandemic prompted STARRY to offer online counseling and support for fathers and father figures living in Bell and McLennan counties.
The online services are free of charge, just as the in-person services always have been.
“We wanted to get the word out while parents are at home possibly experiencing anxiety or needing parenting help,” Laura Lanford, STARRY licensed counselor and fatherhood counselor II, said.
Fathers, stepdads, father figures, grandfathers who need some assistance can get the help now through online services without waiting for the end of social distancing, she said.
“If the dad comes in with particular issues we can help them with those, and in addition, we have fatherhood support specialists who can guide them through our curriculum,” Lanford said. “We can give parenting tips.”
The coronavirus outbreak may be stressful for people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fear and anxiety about a disease can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children. Coping with stress will make you, the people you care about and your community stronger.
Parents can get ongoing counseling, with once a week support, or they can call in and hear what STARRY has to offer.
“We’re pretty flexible in what we have to offer,” she said.
The STARRY counselors have worked to get the word out about what it has to offer, and now the message is to let people know in the time of social distancing the help has moved online.
Fathers are more open to seeking help than what most people think.
“I had a dad who contacted us after a Google search,” Lanford said. “He just wanted to be a better dad.”
The fatherhood program was developed to meet the specific needs of fathers. There are flexible hours, such as after hours or during lunch.
Those seeking assistance fit no mold.
“We have no income requirements, so any income level will work,” she said.
Counselors also work with expectant dads.
The programs offer short-term services, but people are welcome to return.
“We want to help them work through whatever is troubling them and then move on, Lanford said.
STARRY has two separate programs, Counseling and Foster Care, which are tied together in the mission to increase the amount of Texas families who are connected and thriving. STARRY offers individual counseling, family counseling, parenting classes and support sessions.
STARRY began when Texas Baptist Childrens Home opened an emergency shelter for children in the 1970s.
Call 254-244-2400 for information or visit starryfatherhood on Facebook.