Bell County will restart second-dose COVID-19 vaccinations this week after the Public Health District received some of its allotted doses Saturday, Bell County Judge David Blackburn said Saturday.
For anyone whose second-dose appointments were impacted by severe weather, Bell County has partnered with Baylor Scott & White Health to administer those vaccinations this week on its West Campus at 546 N. Kegley Road in Temple, Blackburn said in a news release.
The second-dose vaccination will be in person rather than a drive-through inoculation.
Everyone with a second-dose vaccination appointment between Thursday, Feb. 11, and Thursday Feb. 18, will be contacted by Bell County with details about the new day and time of their immunization, Blackburn said.
“Rescheduling those second doses has posed a challenge for us,” he said. “Unlike our first-dose appointments, which are booked on a weekly basis, our calendar of second-dose appointments goes out several weeks. We are extremely grateful that Baylor Scott & White has agreed to step up and make it possible for us to stay on track.”
Second-dose vaccinations scheduled to be administered on or after Monday will be unchanged.
“I know how important these vaccinations are to people, and how precious these appointments have become,” Blackburn said. “I know that these adjustments may cause some frustration, but they are critical to helping us get back to the work of protecting the people of Bell County against this virus.”
On Tuesday, Bell County spokesman James Stafford told the Telegram that Pfizer notified Bell County regarding the shipment delay — doses he said that were initially scheduled to arrive Monday.
“Our shipment has not left Kalamazoo, Mich.,” he said at the time. “We got a notification from Pfizer that they are not going to ship doses until they know that it can get here on time”
Stafford noted how its weekly doses from Pfizer are packaged with dry ice. This requires shipments to be delivered within 24 hours in order to maintain the vaccines’ ultra-cold storage.
“Dry ice is needed to maintain proper temperatures in the thermal shipping container,” according to information obtained from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
First doses of the COVID-19 vaccination won’t restart immediately because of water issues at the county’s inoculation sites in Temple and Killeen.
“While we just received a partial shipment of our vaccine allocation, we have not received all of the vaccines necessary to open the first dose sites,” Blackburn said in the release. “Additionally, both of our first dose sites in Killeen and Temple have been impacted by water issues caused by the storm. With both of those factors in mind, we will not be administering any first doses this week, while we assess the best path forward.”
No new first-dose appointments will be scheduled, and appointments previously booked will be rescheduled when the county begins administering first doses, Blackburn said.
“As has been our practice,” Blackburn said. “We do not want to schedule any new appointments until we have the corresponding doses in hand.”
Before Bell County’s facilities were forced to shutter doors in response to inclement weather, Stafford said its vaccination centers administered 17,980 first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccination through four weeks. Meanwhile, 4,362 second doses are reported to have been administered through two weeks of inoculations at the Bell County Expo Center, according to Bell County data.
Blackburn, the county’s top elected official, highlighted how the icy conditions spurred utility assessments at its two first-dose vaccination centers: the Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple, and the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Staff writer Shane Monaco contributed to this report.