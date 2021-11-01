Hospitalizations and active cases of COVID-19 continued to fall locally Monday, though local Bell County health officials say it is too soon to relax.
“An increase of vaccinated people, application of countermeasures, and the weather can contribute to the trend downgrade,” Costa Claver, chief epidemiologist for the Bell County Public Health District, said. “The question here is, are we out of the woods? I don’t think so.”
Claver said that as the virus is allowed to continue infecting people there is always the chance of a mutation, which could lead to a new variant of the coronavirus.
These new variants, such as the delta variant that spread locally in July and led to a spike of cases, can be more infectious or deadly than previous strains of COVID-19.
Claver said it can be hard to identify possible strains that could spread locally. He pointed out that nobody predicted the delta variant and the damage it would, with people and researchers needing to remain vigilant.
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does show some immunity for those without the vaccine after getting infected, Claver said this might not be true for future variants.
“The CDC indicates that you can be immune up to six months,” Claver said. “From my understanding, however, we don’t know more how this can be effective for an emerging variant.”
COVID-19 data
Regionally, the number of hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients continued to drop, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The department’s dashboard showed the hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — dropped by 1.07 percentage points Monday. The service area now has 5.59 percent of its total hospital beds taken up by patients with the virus.
Staffed hospital beds in the region were shown to be 1,109 on the dashboard, with 62 occupied by patients with COVID-19.
Trauma Service Area L includes all of the hospital beds in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties.
The Bell County Public Health District once again reported a decrease in active COVID-19 cases Monday following a slight increase on Friday.
Active cases in the county decreased by five compared to Friday, dropping from 352 to 347. The local incidence rate also fell to 95.61 cases of the virus per 100,000 people in the county.
Deaths locally also remained the same, with the county having seen a total of 715.
During the pandemic, the county has recorded a total of 33,788 cases of the virus, with 32,726 of those cases having recovered.
School cases
Temple Independent School District reported no new or active confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard Monday, with one probable case on its tracker.
Belton ISD showed 14 active cases on its online dashboard Monday, 12 probable cases and two that are confirmed.
The district’s cases include one at Chisholm Trail Elementary, two at High Point Elementary, one at Pirtle Elementary and one at Sparta Elementary. Cases also include two at Lake Belton Middle School, one at North Belton Middle School, one at Belton New Tech High School and five at Lake Belton High School.
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said the district had three active cases in the past week, a student at Salado Middle School and a student and staff member at Salado High School.
Killeen ISD reported only having 22 active cases of the virus in its district Monday, including 14 students and eight staff members.