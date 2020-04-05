The school year has been through a whirlwind of changes caused by the coronavirus pandemic, including prolonged closures and students learning from home. Texas schools will not be penalized for that.
The Texas Education Agency announced late last week that school districts and their campuses will not be rated in the state’s A-F accountability system.
“While we continuously work to ensure our ‘A-F’ Accountability system paints an accurate picture of school performance, these unprecedented circumstances have forced all of us to change and adapt,” Education Commissioner Mike Morath said in a statement. “Given we won’t have underlying information to assess performance, we won’t be assigning accountability letter grades for the 2019-20 school year.”
Districts and campuses will receive a new label instead of a letter grade — “Not Rated: Declared State of Disaster.” TEA has used that label for school districts affected by natural disasters.
The spread of COVID-19 led to Gov. Greg Abbott ordering schools to remain closed until at least May 4. There have been at least 58 coronavirus infections in Bell County, according to the Bell County Public Health District, which did not release new data Sunday.
TEA stated it is impossible to measure district and campus performance by traditional means.
For example, one of those markers includes students’ performance on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness — the mandatory, standardized exam given to third- to eighth-graders and in high school.
Bell County school leaders have blasted the current accountability system because of its heavy reliance on students’ STAAR performance.
Morath last month waived STAAR requirements for the current academic year.
Temple Independent School District Superintendent Bobby Ott had a different idea for what TEA should do regarding district and campus grades.
“I would like to propose that Texas Public Schools all get an A+ for the work they are doing right now,” Ott recently tweeted.
Bell County’s three largest school districts — Killeen, Belton and Temple ISDs — all received Bs last year. That was a letter grade improvement for Temple and Killeen ISDs, both which received Cs in 2018, while Belton ISD held steady with its grade.
School districts across the state scrambled after it became obvious that students would not be able to return to in-person classes after an extended spring break.
Students are doing their assignments and class work remotely from their homes.
Belton ISD parent Stephanie Covington said her sons’ curriculum has been excellent and easy to follow.
“It’s taking us a little while to get into a rhythm of when we’re going to do what, and we set up our dining table as basically a homeschool station now,” she said, adding she was impressed with her district providing the resources to make it easy for parents to become makeshift teachers. “My husband and I are both working from home. We’ve had to adjust expectations a little bit and be flexible and kind of go with the flow.”
TEA may be giving a one-year pause in its highly criticized accountability system, but the agency expects districts and campuses that received a D or an F last year to continue to implement their improvement plans.
The state agency plans to resume grading districts and campuses in 2021.