Bell County reported three new deaths due to COVID-19 on its dashboard Tuesday, raising the toll to 898 as cases continue to drop.
Bell County Health District epidemiologist Megan Mackiewicz said the new deaths included a woman in her 60s, a man in his 70s, and a man in his 80s.
Just one new case of COVID-19 was reported by the Bell County Public Health District Tuesday for a total of 54 active cases, one less than previously reported.
The county’s incidence rate went down to 14.88 cases per 100,000 residents in the county, a low not seen since June 4, 2020.
Of the 47,465 cases reported since the pandemic started, 46,513 have recovered, and 898 people died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 14 of the 1,017 available hospital beds in the area taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
School cases
Belton, Temple, and Salado Independent School District reported no virus cases in the district.
Vaccinations, testing
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
A second-round free at-home test kits are available at covidtests.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the U.S. Postal Service. The federal government authorized families who received the first batch of tests to place a second order.