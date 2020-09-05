When it comes to the coronavirus pandemic, desperate times call for disparate measures.
Two area doctors are participating in research for treatment for COVID-19.
Dr. Lizbeth Cahuayme-Zuniga of the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, is part of research on how convalescent plasma — which has antibodies from recovered victims of the novel coronavirus — can be used to treat patients of the disease.
Dr. Shelley Cole, who practices in Temple, is taking part in a study on how hydroxychloroquine combined with other medicines, including azithromycin or doxycycline, and zinc can be used as a preventative or treatment for coronavirus.
The efforts of both doctors are to find solid data in dealing with a disease that has proven to be extremely contagious. It is particularly dangerous to older people who have other medical challenges, but some can have little or no symptoms at all. Only two of the first 65 Bell County deaths have been reported of people who are younger than 60 years old.
How the treatments are being treated is similar to the difference in how many people have been affected by the disease. The plasma efforts and steroids for hospitalized patients seem to be universally accepted as promising, while the hydroxychloroquine combination has drawn widely divergent reactions, from severe criticism including an FDA advisory to high praise.
Plasma study
The Scott & White effort is part of a multi-national program being conducted by the Mayo Clinic. There have been some positive results, Zuniga said, but they don’t yet have solid date on the plasma working.
She said randomized controlled studies are the best to determine effectiveness, but those are not available yet. She discounted doctors and studies that said hydroxychloroquine was among the more effective treatments currently available.
Cole is taking part in an Open-Data Repository on hydroxychloroquine, found at https://www.covidtrial.io/. Goals of the studies are to evaluate the drugs as a preventative care method, especially for health care professionals; be a “real-time” data hub; and focus on an affordable and accessible drug.
Most doctors agree that there are two phases of COVID-19. The early phase, Zuniga said, is when victims exhibit viral symptoms and the later phase is when a patient’s immune response causes damage to organs and often leads to pneumonia.
Those who receive early treatment with the plasma seem to do better, Zuniga said. “The idea with convalescent plasma is that it will help more at the initial stage … that it will help fight the infection.”
She said that personally she has seen some patients with benefits from receiving the plasma, “but we just don’t know exactly” which patients will benefit. Zuniga said the plasma treatment carries the same risk as a blood transfusion.
‘Risky’ drug used for 65 years
The risk of hydroxychloroquine has been heavily debated, even though the drug has been used for 65 years.
“It became politicized,” Cole said. What was ridiculous, in her view, was the stories portraying hydroxychloroquine as unsafe.
On July 1, the FDA warned of hydroxychloroquine use for COVID-19 treatment, saying, “This includes reports of serious heart rhythm problems and other safety issues, including blood and lymph system disorders, kidney injuries, and liver problems and failure.”
Cole countered that COVID-19 itself has been shown to cause some of the heart issues, along with other organ failure.
Cole noted that months ago a Harvard medical website said hydroxychloroquine was like a multi-vitamin for mild to moderate lupus patients, and since the drug has been politicized it was described as dangerous — although only 20 deaths have been attributed to hydroxychloroquine since 1963 with hundreds of millions of prescriptions used yearly in the world. She noted there are 500 deaths a year from Tylenol.
Medicine mixture
It’s not the only medicine in the mix, though.
“Hydroxychloroquine alone is not the whole story,” Yale School of Public Health researcher Dr. Harvey Risch reported on a university website (https://medicine.yale.edu/news-article/26218/) on May 29. “It needs to be combined with azithromycin or doxycycline and probably with zinc to make it most effective. The game changer is to aggressively treat people as soon as possible, before they are hospitalized, to keep them from becoming hospitalized in the first place.”
“The zinc is what kills the virus,” Cole explained. “All the hydroxychloroquine does is change the ph so that the zinc can get into your cells and then the zinc will kill the virus in the cell.”
“Hydroxychloroquine plus the other medications is what we know about now,” Risch said, noting his continued support for the treatment recently. “In a few months we may have data on other medications that also work. We just have to start with something now.”
Long-time plasma use
Zuniga said plasma had been used to fight viruses as far back as the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918 and more recently was used with SARS. “We have a lot of experience in general in using convalescent plasma,” she said.
When people who have had COVID-19 are recovered is when their blood plasma can be donated for use in patients who are fighting the disease. Bell County has had more than 4,400 recoveries.
“We know there is some benefit,” Zuniga said. She questioned the use of hydroxychloroquine, saying any study has to follow certain guidelines to have validity. “We are following CDC (Centers for Disease Control) recommendations.”
Zuniga said that randomized control studies are best.
“What we know so far about hydroxychloroquine is that it probably is not beneficial for therapy for patients with COVID-19” according to studies so far, Zuniga said.
“That’s interesting,” Cole said, citing 47 peer-reviewed studies and over 70 studies (https://c19study.com/) that show at least 78 percent lower death rate using hydroxychloroquine as a preventative or early treatment. “I don’t know what they’re reading.”
She noted that Cuba has a lower death rate than the United States, and Africa doesn’t have “any — because they’re using it (hydroxychloroquine) over the counter.”
Asked why she thought other doctors were touting hydroxychloroquine, Zuniga said she could not answer that question, but in general many medications work against the virus in vitro — in lab tests — but don’t necessarily work in human patients.
Still don’t have treatment
“We still don’t have any treatment,” Zuniga said. She said studies have shown steroids improve mortality, and said remdesivir has shown some promise.
Some doctors have criticized remdesivir, which must be administered in a hospital and costs at least several thousand dollars.
Cole said several of the studies that said hydroxychloroquine wasn’t effective have been debunked, such as the one published in Lancet that was eventually withdrawn.
A study published by Henry Ford Health System on July 2 said treatment with hydroxychloroquine cut the death rate significantly in sick patients hospitalized with COVID-19 — without heart-related side-effects.
In the midst of a pandemic, Cole said, “we should be trying everything” that has been used effectively in the past and in other countries. She noted that many patients currently are told to stay at home, take Tylenol and wait around until you have to get a chest x-ray when you’re short of breath. “That’s terrifying … we need to help these people immediately.”
The real question, she said, is comparing the lack of harm of using the hydroxychloroquine mix or how bad it is waiting until they become hospitalized. Patients that are put on ventilators have death rates of 55 percent to 95 percent in studies Cole has seen.
Zuniga stressed prevention is one of the best ways to fight this virus — following safety methods, such as maintaining social distancing, wearing masks in public areas and washing hands often for at least 20 seconds.
Another concern is people are not getting treated for other diseases, Cole said, noting that it might be more of a problem in lost lives than the coronavirus.
It’s something that probably will be on people’s minds for a while.