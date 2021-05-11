With the academic year winding down to its final weeks, Kim Glawe — the Temple Independent School District’s director of health services — reflected not only on the challenges that were overcome in the midst of COVID-19, but also the school nurses that helped provide students a safe learning environment.
This past year, school nurses in Temple ISD tackled daily COVID-19 screenings, conducted contact tracing and assisted with hundreds of COVID-19 vaccinations.
“The first thing I said to the nurses at our very first staff meeting was ‘Thank you for not quitting,’” Glawe told the Telegram. “When COVID-19 came about, it brought a challenge to the Temple community and to the Temple school nurses.”
However, Glawe emphasized how her staff, like many across the state, rose to the challenge.
“We are the adjuncts to (students’) education, so we wanted to make sure that parents felt comfortable enough to send their kids to school,” she said. “Nurses love the students, love their community and want to do anything they can to make those thousands of kids stronger and healthier.”
The director of health services — who noted how Temple ISD’s 18 school nurses see an average of 70 children a day — said that mission entailed countless hours of collaboration the summer prior to the 2020-21 school year.
Temple ISD’s latest seven-day report, which logged COVID-19 cases reported between May 5 and May 11, showed zero infections in the district.
“That proves that the plan we had been developing over the course of the entire summer proved to be effective,” Glawe said. “It was reassuring to the staff to know that if you are diligent and follow the guidelines … then we can continue to ensure a culture of health.”
Temple ISD’s school nurses also administered more than 891 COVID-19 vaccinations to other district employees, while often volunteering their time to the Bell County Public Health District’s community vaccination centers.
“That took more time out of their schedule, but they knew it was important for the community,” Glawe said.
She said Temple ISD will revise its guidelines this summer in order to maintain the continually low case counts.
“We’re going to be diligently working on the plans over the summer just as we did last summer,” she said. “Ultimately, we’re going to work with the Bell County Public Health District again and (the Texas Education Agency) … and parents should start seeing some of those plans anywhere from mid-July to the beginning of August.”
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott — who is planning for the district to forgo remote learning next school year — said this past year shined a “bright light” on the details behind school nurses efforts.
“School nurses have always been one of the most critical staff members of any public school system,” Ott told the Telegram. “We have seen many heroes throughout this pandemic and our school nurses are somewhere at the top. Over 90 percent of our students receive in-person instruction at school (and) many of the reasons behind these statistics are directly linked to the work of our school nurses.”
Today, his district’s 18 school nurses will be celebrated by Temple ISD as part of National School Nurses Day, and Glawe encourages area residents to also show their gratitude.
“TISD is blessed to have a group of educated women with strong clinical skills,” Glawe said. “Thank them for this special gift that they bring to thousands of kids each year, and their impact that builds a stronger and healthier community for the future.”