As church leaders have made adjustments to worship under quarantine condition, youth and children’s ministers have also made changes to keep their students engaged and entertained.
From posting messages and lessons on social media to hosting meetings on online platforms, ministers are coming up with innovative ways to interact with students from a distance.
Justin Hammond, youth minister at Western Hills Church of Christ in Temple, said the youth group has converted to a lot of online meetings on Zoom. He said they usually meet twice a week; one meeting is set up like a Bible study and the other is more of a hangout.
Hammond said the kids have also been encouraged to volunteer at a local food pantry.
“We work at the Love of Christ Food Pantry once a week, so we get to see them there with masks and gloves on and everything, from a distance,” he said.
Eddie Humphrey, minister for childhood education at First Baptist Church in Belton, said the church staff attends weekly COVID-19 response meetings so they can stay current on information and make informed decisions.
He said this summer’s children’s camp that was scheduled for late June at Austin College has already been canceled by the curriculum coordinator.
“We go every year,” Humphrey said. “This year we were scheduled to take close to 50 children and close to 15 adults, so we had a pretty good-sized traveling party that I had to break the poor news to.”
He said decisions are still being made about vacation Bible school, another big ministry point that takes place during the summer.
Humphrey said the church also offers something called Virtual Discipleship
“Virtual Discipleship cares for every age demographic in our church,” he said. “Specifically for children, what we’re able to do every week on Sunday morning is we post our discipleship on our church website… and what a parent or caregiver could do at virtual discipleship is they could see and get their hands on actual teaching lesson plans for that week. Our Sunday school curriculum also has a video component to it. They have access to the video. Our children do activity sheets every week that help them connect to the Bible lesson.”
He said it’s a great thing for the overall church demographic because every adult has access to Bible study lessons and kids are offered something new every week.
Humphrey said they have also become very active with the children’s ministry social media accounts.
He said information is added daily to the Facebook and Instagram accounts, and each day has a different theme.
He said it’s a way to highlight and remind families how they can stay involved.
“So we’ve had those social media accounts, which have been great, but certainly they’ve had more viewership the last month than they’ve had in a long time, so it’s sort of a boost in the arm in that regard,” he said.
Humphrey said perhaps the thing that has meant the most to him so far is something called “Air Hugs from the Driveway.”
“What we’ve done is we’ve created a schedule with a link from SignUpGenius, and we’ve emailed this link out to our families,” he said. “If a parent would like a ministry visit from myself or our team, then they can sign up for a date and a time on Tuesday and Thursday afternoon.”
He said the team drives to the family’s home in their own cars and they stand at the curb or in their driveway while the family stands on their doorstep or porch and they have a conversation.
“So we sort of fellowship and do life, and then we certainly take time to pray for that family,” Humphrey said. “We take a selfie picture and of course we put that on our social media as well.”
He said it’s been meaningful to himself and his team because it gives them a chance to see the families.