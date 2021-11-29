Five new COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday by the Bell County Public Health District.
Nikki Morrow, interim director for the district, said that the new deaths bring the county to a total of 745 since the start of the pandemic.
The health district also reported a total of 228 active cases of the virus, with an incidence rate of 62.82 cases per 100,000 people in the county.
County officials have reported a total of 34,515 cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic, with 33,542 having recovered so far.
Local COVID-19 hospitalizations rose slightly over the Thanksgiving weekend, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The department’s dashboard showed the percentage of hospital beds taken up by patients with the virus in Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — rise by 0.47 percentage points. The service area now has 3.01% of hospital beds taken up by patients with COVID-19.
Data on the dashboard also showed 1,228 available staffed hospital beds, with 37 patients confirmed to have the virus.
Trauma Service Area L includes the hospitals in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties.
Vaccination boosters
Boosters for COVID-19 received a strengthened recommendation by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention on Monday.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the agency, urged all adults ages 18 and older to receive the booster shot if they had already been vaccinated. She also encouraged about 47 million Americans who were not vaccinated already to get the shot.
The CDC is recommending those who are vaccinated to get their booster six months after their Pfizer or Moderna shot, or two months after their initial Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Walensky pointed to the recent emergence of the omicron variant of COVID-19 as a major reason to get vaccinated now.
“The recent emergence of the omicron variant further emphasizes the importance of vaccination, boosters, and prevention efforts needed to protect against COVID-19,” Walensky said. “Early data from South Africa suggest increased transmissibility of the omicron variant, and scientists in the United States and around the world are urgently examining vaccine effectiveness related to this variant.”
School cases
Temple Independent School District no confirmed active cases of COVID-19 on its online dashboard Monday, with only one probable case on its tracker.
Belton ISD reported no active cases of the virus on its online dashboard for any of its campuses on Monday.
Salado ISD continued to not report any active cases of the virus, with the last case reported on Nov. 17.
Killeen ISD showed only four active cases of the virus on its dashboard Monday, all of which were students.