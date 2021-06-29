Temple Independent School District trustees unanimously approved a $113.1 million budget Tuesday night — expenses that will target learning loss experienced during COVID-19, increased staff compensation and a planned decrease in the tax rate.
This is a near $2.8 million decrease in total expenditures from the district’s budget for the 2020-21 academic year.
Expected revenues for the upcoming school year are estimated to reach $114.7 million, according to Temple ISD.
Bobby Ott, who recently entered his fourth year as Temple ISD’s superintendent, said district administration navigated a series of new challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic posed throughout this year’s planning and adoption process.
“School district funding is based upon student enrollment and attendance, which does impact revenue projections,” Ott said in a news release. “However, I am proud to say that the budget proposed and adopted this evening provides for additional student resources to assist with learning loss and social/emotional services due to COVID. Further it provides a much-deserved salary increase for all Temple ISD staff members.”
That updated compensation plan aims to give all Temple ISD employees a 2 percent midpoint increase — a raise that will have increased teachers’ salaries since the 2018-19 school year by 14.5 percent.
“Additionally, targeted equity adjustments were made to positions that paid less than their counterparts in similar school districts,” according to Temple ISD.
Trustees also are preparing to lower Temple ISD resident’s tax rate, which is currently set at $1.28 per $100 of valuation, for the third straight year this fall.
“The budget presented by district leadership prioritizes the needs of our students, rewards our staff and anticipates a tax rate reduction,” Dan Posey, Temple ISD’s school board president, said. “I want to thank Dr. Ott and the leadership team for consistently exercising good stewardship of taxpayer dollars on behalf of our citizens.”
This $113.1 million budget was adopted as Temple ISD actively gauges taxpayer support for a potential 2021 bond that would be decided through two propositions.
The first proposition — for the bulk of the district’s upgrades — is currently estimated to fall between $165 million to $175 million, while the second proposition, for Wildcat Stadium improvements, is estimated at $6.5 million, according to Temple ISD.
If the school board approves the proposed bond, it would call for a November election.
“It is now time we prepare for the future,” Posey said during a citizen advisory committee meeting on July 17. “Through this bond we will take care of our existing families while preparing for our new families coming into this district. Our goal in developing our bond package is to do this in a collaborative, transparent and professional manner.”
Stakeholders will have the opportunity to begin prioritizing projects during its next citizen advisory committee meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic & Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St, Temple.