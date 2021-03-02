Rental property owners in Bell County are now making preparations to help residents facing evictions stay in their homes.
The preparations are in response to the county approving a contract with Hill Country Community Action Monday to handle more than $10.9 million in federal rental assistance funds.
Hill Country will be managing the distribution of the funds for the county, though that process is not yet finalized. Some organizations and companies that manage rental properties are waiting for the finalized criteria for the aid.
Barbara Bozon, executive director for the Central Texas Housing Consortium, said the organization is working to identify those who are available for this assistance.
“Once we know the parameters, and they put out what their application form will be, all of that we will make sure we have that on hand,” Bozon said. “Even if you have access (it is hard) knowing where to go since many of those things can be overwhelming.”
The housing consortium, Bozon said, is used to helping residents in need of governmental assistance work through the process and has a system in place. She said this will help those who might not have enough money for internet service to learn about possible assistance and apply for it.
“We do that all the time for all kinds of programs, whether it is food stamps or if they need to sign up for Medicare or Medicaid,” Bozon said. “We have partners in place so we know how to run those programs and what those people need to have to apply for them. They won’t be on their own.”
Ashley Johnson, director of finance and administration at Community Action, said the money will be used for three months of future and previous rental and utility payments.
Eligibility requirements
Eligibility for the program will require applicants to make 80 percent or below of the area median income, which is $63,900 for a family of four. Those below 50 percent of the income or who are facing eviction will have priority.
Pat Patterson, co-owner of LVR Management in Temple, was happy to see assistance coming to renters and rental companies.
“It is going to help those people be able to stay in their homes and it is going to help us as well so we can continue to provide housing for them,” Patterson said. “We like to provide good quality housing. It is a very good win-win situation for everybody.”
LVR Management, which owns more than 1,000 properties in the area, has seen about $40,000 worth of late payments pile up since evictions were suspended in March. He said the company currently has about 11 renters that they have identified that will need this assistance.
Patterson said the company has been starting eviction proceedings, even though they will not go through yet, so they are legally recorded.
Since stopping evictions, Patterson said the company has been working with renters to have them pay what they can so their debt is not too much to pay off.
Patterson said LVR has already started making preparations to help those renters who are having rent problems. He said the company will be helping renters fill out documents and navigate the application process.
“In all of our properties, we do our best to work with the folks and ask them to even make small payments and we won’t process (an eviction),” Patterson said. “It is a good program now because it is basically going to bring everybody current. It is really going to help the folks that have been struggling the most stay in their homes that we are renting to them.”
Bozon said the housing consortium mainly houses those at 80 percent or below of the area median income, and has already identified at least five residents in need.
Bozon said she has been in contact will Hill Country Community Action and expects the process to take until mid-March before the program is ready to accept applications.