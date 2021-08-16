Cases of COVID-19 in Bell County dropped by a large amount over the weekend as regional hospitalization rates rose.
The Bell County Public Health District reported through their online dashboard Monday a decrease of 155 active COVID-19 cases with the new total at 1,694. The district continued not to see any new deaths from the virus.
With the new number of active cases, the county now has an incidence rate of 466.8 cases per 100,000 people.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Monday that Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — had the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients rise to 22.25 percent. This is the seventh highest hospitalization rate the area has seen during the pandemic, with the highest rate of 24 percent seen on Jan. 11.
Monday’s rate is a drop from the hospitalization percentage seen on Sunday of 22.52 percent, which is now the fifth highest rate seen in the service area.
During the pandemic, the county has seen 26,296 reported cases of the virus and 24,130 recoveries.
Bell County Jail cases
The Bell County jail has also seen an increase of COVID-19 cases at its facility, with the facility now requiring new inmates to once again be tested for the virus.
Shane Sowell, the jail administrator, said the facility is currently seeing less than 3 percent of its population with the virus. He said the jail is currently working with the Bell County Public Health District to prevent more cases and care for the inmates who currently have the virus.
Sowell said the jail will soon offer another round of the vaccine shots to those inmates who want it, with everyone able to receive one.
“We have brought the health department in on two separate occasions and we will bring them back in as soon as we can coordinate that with them,” Sowell said. “We are going to the extremes, and I have put a contingency plan in place with strict protocols on what we are doing to fight this.”
Expo cancellations
Tim Stephens, executive director of the Bell County Expo Center, told the Commissioners Court Monday that the Belton facility is starting to see some cancellations of events once again after a busy summer.
Stephens said the facility saw several large and well-attended events during the summer such as the Fourth of July rodeo and the Bell County Comic Con. He said some major conventions are now reconsidering hosting their events following rising COVID-19 cases.
“So it has been a very busy, active summer,” Stephens said. “I am a little concerned with the way things are going. As a matter of fact, we have lost a couple of fairly major conventions for next year.”