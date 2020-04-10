A second Killeen Police officer tested positive as Bell County officials said Friday they are not planning to update their tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases over the weekend unless there is a significant increase in patients.
The Bell County Public Health District’s reported infections remained at 84 with 24 confirmed recoveries.
The city of Killeen confirmed a second officer tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble said his department would be disinfected, would minimize person-to-person contact and is in contact with the public health district moving forward. Officers are allowed to wear masks during shifts.
Three Bell County residents have died from the coronavirus: A Temple woman in her 80s, and two men whose ages and residences have not been disclosed. The county’s first death came on March 26.
State, area cases
The state reported on Friday there are now 11,671 known cases in Texas — an increase of 1,441 since Thursday. The 14 percent rise in documented cases comes as Harris County continues to report the most known cases with 3,047. Dallas County accounts for the second-most known cases with 1,432.
Robert Harrell — Coryell County’s emergency management coordinator — said there are two new confirmed cases, bringing the county’s total to 15. The county also removed a tally from their running count after a duplicate case was discovered in their report. The cases include a man in his 30s and a man in his 60s. Both are believed to be men residing in the Copperas Cove area.
Although the Texas Department of State Health Services’ map shows Coryell County at 18 confirmed cases, Harrell said these three extra cases stem from the prison system in Gatesville. The county recently decided to refrain from including cases documented by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Milam County (seven), Lampasas County (two) and Falls County (one) all reported no new cases Friday. Burnet County has six cases, according to data provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
This same data reports 115,918 tests have been conducted in Texas with 1,532 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in Texas hospitals.
Local cases detailed
Killeen accounts for the most cases in Bell County with 34. Cases include a male and female younger than 20; two women and a man in their 20s; a man and four women in their 30s; six men and four women in their 40s; four women and three men in their 50s; three men and a woman in their 60s; and two men and a woman in their 70s.
Temple stands closely behind with 27. Cases include a male younger than 20; a man and two women in their 20s; two men and two women in their 30s; two women in their 40s; three men and four women in their 50s; five men and a woman in their 60s; two women in their 70s; and a man and woman in their 80s.
Belton has nine confirmed cases. Cases include a female younger than 20; a man in his 20s; two men in their 30s; a woman in her 50s; and three men and a woman in her 60s.
Harker Heights now has eight cases. Cases include a man in his 20s; two women and a man in their 40s; two men in their 50s; a woman in her 60s; and a man in his 70s.
Infections listed as “Bell County cases” remain at six known cases. These cases — which include two men in their 30s, two men in their 50s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s — cover the county’s unincorporated regions and small towns.
Men account for 56 percent of Bell County cases, while women make up 44 percent.