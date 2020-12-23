The Bell County Public Health District called for residents to adhere to its holiday guidance this Christmas, as active cases reached 1,886 on Wednesday — 45 more than Tuesday.
“We ask everyone to exercise caution this holiday by remaining home, social distancing, appropriately using masks, keeping your hands washed and avoiding gatherings to help us reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said.
Bell County totaled 144 new cases on Wednesday, according to health district data. Deaths remained at 152.
“Our new total is 11,696 with 9,810 recoveries … and an incidence rate of 519.7 per 100,000 people,” Robison-Chadwell said.
This is the health district’s last scheduled update until Monday.
“We do not plan to update the dashboard on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day unless there are significant developments, but we will be monitoring and updating data as it is received,” Robison-Chadwell said.
Area testing
The Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. WS Young Drive, will host a temporary COVID-19 state testing site on Monday and Tuesday.
Testing will span from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, according to a city news release.
Registration can be completed on site or in advance at texas.curativeinc.com. Participants must provide a mobile phone number or valid email address when registering in order to receive results.
“Tests are administered while participants remain in their vehicles,” the news release said. “A mouth swab is collected, so no eating or drinking at least 15 minutes prior to testing. Results are provided by text message or email within 48 to 72 hours.”
All participants are required to wear masks at the testing site.
“Mobile testing is a program of the state of Texas through the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Texas Department of State Health Services. The city of Killeen is providing local support to this effort,” the news release said.