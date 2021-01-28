Although active COVID-19 cases continue to fall in Bell County, the Bell County Public Health District identified four new deaths on Thursday.
“The new deaths were all for men … one was in his 70s from Belton, one in his 60s from Belton, a man in his 90s from Temple and a man in his 70s from Killeen,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said.
This was the second consecutive day in Bell County where recorded COVID-19 related deaths were all for men. On Wednesday, the health district reported five men died from COVID-19: one man in his 30s, one man in his 60s and three men in their 70s.
Since Monday, the health district has identified 24 deaths — about 10.71 percent of its 224 total fatalities, according to its COVID-19 dashboard.
“Our new total number of cases is 18,048 with 16,287 recovered,” Robison-Chadwell said. “We have 1,761 active cases and an incidence rate of 485.2 per 100,000, which is a very slight drop from yesterday. Please stay safe and help us prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
Area school districts
The Killeen Independent School District has recorded 73 COVID-19 cases in the past week, bringing its cumulative total to 1,311: 600 students and 711 staff members. Elementary school campuses accounted for about 32.9 percent of all infections over the last seven days with 24 cases, according to district data.
There are 46 active cases spanning 17 campuses in Belton ISD: 12 at Belton High, five at Chisholm Trail Elementary, five at North Belton Middle School, four at South Belton Middle School, four at Lake Belton High, two at Pirtle Elementary, two at Sparta Elementary, two at Lake Belton Middle School, two at Belton New Tech High, one at Charter Oak Elementary, one at High Point Elementary, one at Lakewood Elementary, one at Leon Heights Elementary, one at Miller Heights Elementary, one at Southwest Elementary, one at Tarver Elementary and one at Belton Middle School.
The Belton Early Childhood School is the lone Belton ISD school without an active case, according to district data.
The district’s COVID-19 dashboard attributed three cases to “other departments / buildings.” These 49 combined cases represent about 0.34 percent of its population, according to Belton ISD.
On Thursday, Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said the district had 16 active cases with its latest infection being identified on Monday. Six of the district’s 16 active infections were reported in the last week, according to Salado ISD.
Temple ISD’s seven-day report — logging COVID-19 cases reported between Jan. 22 and Jan. 28 — shows 14 infections: three at Temple High, two at Bonham Middle School, two at Travis Science Academy, two at Jefferson Elementary, one at Raye-Allen Elementary, two at Scott Elementary, one at Thornton Elementary and one at Fred W. Edwards Academy.