The Salvation Army will partner with Trinity Church in Temple Thursday for pop-up prayers and food drive.
Drive-through prayers will be offered 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Trinity Church, 7101 W. Adams Ave. Pantry donations will be collected at the same site.
There are many people in the community who are experiencing heightened anxiety as a result of the coronavirus and the changes that have come about as a result of the pandemic, including lost wages and social distancing.
“All of us are being affected in some way and we need to be reminded that there is hope,” said Lt. Chantel Millin, leading officer for the Salvation Army of Bell County and the McLane Center of Hope in Temple. “Even more so, there is hope in Jesus.”
The Salvation Army, does more than provide assistance with food, housing, employment and more.
“We are also called to be a source of hope and encouragement, through Jesus, for our community,” Millin said. “Partnering with Trinity Church for our first pop-up prayer is exciting as it exemplifies the unity amongst churches that every community needs.”
The Salvation Army anticipates the presence of a first responder vehicle, depending upon call volume, and will encourage those driving through to take a moment to stop and pray for first responders.
Over the last several weeks, the Salvation Army has been providing individualized support for those who need emotional and spiritual care during the pandemic and is available 8 a.m. to 8.p.m., Central Standard Time, seven days a week, by calling 844-458-4673. A team of Emotional and Spiritual Care specialists, made up of Salvation Army officers and trained employees, are available to help callers. The specific goal of the hotline is to offer assistance to people overcome with worry or undue stress caused by the pandemic. Callers will find people ready to listen to their concerns and pray with them.
“Having our pop-up prayer locations ensures that we are not only providing emotional and spiritual care on a national level organizationally, but also making ourselves available and accessible on a local level, Millin said. “We pray those driving by will take a moment to drive-through and allow us to pray with and encourage them” said Millin.
In addition to prayer, the Salvation Army will also be collecting canned goods and other non-perishables for our food pantry. Those items can be dropped off at the same location.