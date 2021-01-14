Three more Bell County residents are reported to have died from COVID-19, as active cases dropped to 2,876 — 177 fewer than Wednesday, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
“One (death) was for a man in his 90s from Temple, another for a man in his 70s from Temple and a woman in her 50s from Killeen,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “Our thoughts are with their loved ones.”
The county death toll has reached 188.
Bell County’s incidence rate, which tracks the rate of new COVID-19 cases over the last 14 days, also declined to 792.5 per 100,000 people, according to the health district. On Dec. 14, Bell County registered a 484.7 incidence rate.
“Happily, our ... incidence rate has dropped to 792.5 per 100,000. We have a long way to go but this is finally moving in the right direction,” Robison-Chadwell said. “Please stay safe and help us prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Robison-Chadwell said.
Area school districts
The Belton Independent School District has 60 active COVID-19 cases spanning 15 campuses: eight at South Belton Middle School, eight at Belton High, seven at Lake Belton High, six at Lakewood Elementary, six at Lake Belton Middle School, six at North Belton Middle School, four at Belton Middle School, three at Sparta Elementary, two at Chisholm Trail Elementary, two at Miller Heights Elementary, two at Pirtle Elementary, two at Southwest Elementary, two at Tarver Elementary, one at High Point Elementary and one at the Belton Early Childhood School.
Belton ISD also has an additional seven cases attributed to “other departments / buildings,” according to district data. These 67 total infections represent approximately 0.46 percent of Belton ISD’s population.
Temple Independent School District’s seven-day dashboard, which is currently tracking cases logged between Jan. 7 and Jan. 13, shows six infections: two at Temple High, two at Bonham Middle School, one at Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, and one at Raye-Allen Elementary. Updates to this data are expected around 5 p.m.
In the past week, about 51.6 percent of Killeen Independent School District’s 64 recorded cases were attributed to students. The district has totaled 1,120 cases since March 16: 504 students and 616 staff.
Salado ISD Superintendent said his district has 25 active cases after an infection was identified on Wednesday. The district has totaled 121 reported COVID-19 infections since tracking began in March.
“An employee at Salado High School tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday,” Novotny said in his daily newsletter.