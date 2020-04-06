The Bell County government now has a new temporary leave policy for its employees who are affected by COVID-19.
The Commissioners Court on Monday unanimously approved the new policy during an all-online meeting.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn explained the general criteria that employees can meet to be eligible: Testing positive for the new coronavirus; getting tested for it; being in close contact with someone who has tested positive; they are the sole care provider for their family; or they are among the high risk population for the disease.
People who are at high risk of contracting the coronavirus are those 65 or older and those with underlying health conditions, such as heart disease, lung disease, immunodeficiencies, diabetes and kidney disease.
“COVID-19 temporary leave shall go into effect Monday, March 16, and shall extend for a period until close of business on Thursday, April 30, 2020,” Blackburn said. “On or before April 30, the county judge shall make a determination as to whether such in accordance with the Bell County disaster declaration and associated directives.”
Commissioner Bill Schumann asked Blackburn about the funding for the temporary pay.
“Does the temporary leave pay is the primary source of pay or do you use all accrued vacation and sick leave and then the temporary leave pay kicks in?” he asked.
Blackburn compared the new policy to being like how the county is treating its employees who are working remotely.
“In other words, it’s no additional cost to the county, but we are not requiring them to book their sick leave or any other eligible leave to access this leave because this is a temporary leave as a result of the COVID-19,” the county judge said.
Roughly 40 Bell County employees are receiving the COVID-19 temporary leave, Blackburn said. More than 1,200 people work for the county government.
Commissioner Russell Schneider highlighted another important piece of the policy.
“People who are on this leave, they are still on call,” he said. “Potentially, if there is something that pops up in any of the given offices, they would still be on call.”
Blackburn said that was a good point to bring up. He said the county has already told all of its departments that their employees could move around if the coronavirus pandemic worsens.
“We’ve talked about several scenarios where that might be helpful. Most of this policy addresses folks who have tested positive and or have underlying health conditions,” the county’s chief executive said. “There might be a variety of circumstances for some of the individuals in this who would not be eligible for redeployment. for example, we would not want to redeploy someone who has tested positive for the virus and they’re still in the quarantine period — that would not be advisable.”
Schumann posed a question to Blackburn.
“How do we know when this gets out of control?” Schumann said of the temporary leave policy. “What if the number goes from 40 to 200 to 600 to 750 to 930?”
That, Blackburn said, would be a sign of a larger problem.
“I think this temporary leave policy would be a distant, distant issue for us,” Blackburn responded. “Because if we have that kind of workforce depletion based on the COVID status then the leave policy isn’t going to be a very significant factor — or a relevant factor in the discussion.”