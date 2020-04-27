BUCKHOLTS — The signs students held in protest Monday night were targeted toward Buckholts Independent School District school board members who dismissed several teachers, a principal and the athletic director last week.
“Resign Now!!!!!,” was the sign two boys held from a car.
“From F Rating to A Rating back to an F,” a young boy’s sign said.
“Bring back our teachers that brought us back to A,” another said.
More than a dozen students and parents protested during Monday night’s Buckholts ISD board meeting, after five teachers saw their contracts not renewed.
The meeting — to discuss hiring a new superintendent — spurred students and parents to protest in cars, socially distanced, as they yelled and honked while board members spent most of their meeting in executive session, which is private under state law.
The school board refused to talk to reporters and referred questions to Trevor Hall, the district’s attorney. Hall said the district would not comment Monday.
Two Milam County sheriff’s deputies watched the protest, but no arrests were made.
Staff members that did not have their contracts renewed included teachers Kimera Turrubiarte and Maggie Murphy, principal Kris Shaver and athletic director James Shelton.
“The school board doesn’t have the best intentions,” Buckholts student Jacob Cazares said. “They should make decisions that will benefit the kids. They are firing the teachers that have kept us at an A-rated school.”
In 2019, Buckholts received an A rating from the Texas Education Agency — two years after the district made sweeping changes when it was given an F rating in 2017.
For high school quarterback Zach Hafley, the news that these teachers and staff would be leaving hit him hard. Hafley, a junior, was one of the students who helped organize the protests and spread the word among the student population.
Hafley, 17, said he is worried about what will happen to the school and to the students after the announced staff changes.
“These people have always been so great to us and we need to be great to them now, because they need it,” Hafley said. “The teachers that were fired were great. I was close to each and every one of them. These teachers helped carry us along the way.”
Bekka Balch, a parent, said that she had never been given any reason to think that the teachers needed to go, and especially not in such a quick fashion.
“There is nothing that I have seen, heard or even thought of that would make me think that they would need to be immediately terminated,” Balch said. “What I personally hope for is that they (school board members) realize that just because they choose to do this during a time of quarantine, that does not mean we are going to ignore it.”