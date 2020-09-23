The Bell County Public Health District identified the county’s 5,298th lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as 273 cases are now active in Bell County — 13 more than Tuesday.
Deaths remained at 79.
“I am happy to say that our case count today is below 20,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “Even though we saw a small spike for yesterday it doesn’t look to be continuing into today. Still, we remain vigilant.”
She noted how the health district is in the process of performing “data cleanup.”
“We are working on some data cleanup, which includes adding more of the older cases that have been received belatedly and validating residency, which resulted in the removal of some old cases that were transferred to other jurisdictions,” she said. “Periodic data cleanup is pretty standard for provisional data, but it doesn’t have much impact on the overall trend.”
Bell County’s COVID-19 threat level remained at “level three” after its weekly assessment update Wednesday afternoon. The county must maintain a 14-day flat or decreasing trend in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations to improve to the health district’s desired “level four” threat level. Widespread distribution of a vaccine or treatments also is necessary for a shift in the threat level.
Long-term living facilities visitors
While updated visitation guidance for qualified nursing homes and other long-term care facilities will go into effect Thursday today, people with loved ones in local facilities should check what the status of each facility is before trying to visit.
“Under the new rules, residents will be allowed to designate up to two essential family caregivers who will be provided necessary training to allow them to safely go inside a facility for a scheduled visit, including in the resident’s room, to help ensure their loved one’s physical, social and emotional needs are being met,” a news release from Gov. Greg Abbott’s office said last week. “Designated caregivers will not be required to maintain physical distancing, but only one caregiver can visit a resident at a time.”
Each facility is required to train designated caregivers — who must test negative for COVID-19 within 14 days of initial visits — on a variety of infection control measures.
Although Annie McCall, the facility director at Park Place Manor in Belton, told the Telegram last week how Abbott’s announcement did not provide enough clarity in his executive orders, she said the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services provided exceptional supplemental guidance.
“I have a letter from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that gives us really clear guidelines as far as indoor and outdoor visitation nursing facilities need to adhere to,” McCall said. “We will be adhering to those specific mandated guidelines to ensure our residents’ and staff’s health.”
In the revised guidance, the centers also acknowledged the difficulty of being separated from loved ones.
“While we must remain steadfast in our fight to shield nursing home residents from this virus, it is becoming clear that prolonged isolation and separation from family is also taking a deadly toll on our aging loved ones,” Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma said in a news release. “With the Trump administration’s unprecedented efforts to bolster testing resources and deploy infection control support, we believe nursing homes should be able to resume visitations reuniting residents with their families within the recommendations outlined in our guidance.”
Despite the revised guidance allowing for indoor visitation under certain conditions, the centers encouraged nursing homes to facilitate outdoor visitation.
“(Outdoor visitation) can be conducted in a manner that reduces the risk of transmission,” the Medicare and Medicaid Services release said. “Outdoor visits pose a lower risk of transmission due to increased space and airflow.”
McCall said Park Place Manor does not expect to offer scheduled visits with designated caregivers until two to three weeks after the Sept. 24 effective date.
“That will give us plenty of time in our home to prepare for families to come and visit,” McCall said. The facility did staff testing on Monday and resident testing on Tuesday, “and we are praying for all negative tests,” she said.
McCall stressed how her facility, like others, will need to check visitors’ temperatures to help prevent new cases at facilities.
“We don’t need (visitors) to have an issue and then cause us to regress, when we are trying to progress,” she said.
Attempts to get comments from some other local facilities were not successful.
Will-O-Bell Nursing Home in Bartlett did not have an administrator available for comment Wednesday. However, a social worker onsite said the facility’s administrator was out receiving statewide training in preparation for visits with designated caregivers.
Weston Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation, and other local facilities managed by Caraday Healthcare did not respond to the Telegram’s inquiries after multiple calls for comment.
General visitors will still be allowed to schedule restricted no-contact visits under the new guidance from the state of Texas.
“These updated emergency rules will allow approved facilities to schedule outdoor no-contact visits, open window visits, or indoor visitation with the use of Plexiglas safety barriers to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the statement said.
Local school districts
Two cases of COVID-19 were identified at Belton High School, according to Belton Independent School District data. There are four active cases in Belton ISD: one at the Belton Early Childhood School, one at North Belton Middle School and two at Belton High.
Temple Independent School District also identified new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The district has registered nine cases, according to the district’s seven-day dashboard. Since the school year began, Temple ISD has recorded five cases at Temple High, one at Cater Elementary and three at Kennedy-Powell.
Killeen Independent School District’s confirmed cases continued to rise, after an additional five cases were reported. The district has now totaled 19 student and 61 staff cases, since tracking began on March 16.
Salado Independent School District has not logged a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 since a student in the 11th grade was diagnosed on Sept. 16.