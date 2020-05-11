Temple High will be hosting an in-person graduation ceremony at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Crusader Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on June 12.
The changes to Temple ISD’s graduation plans came after Greg Abbott prohibited indoor graduation ceremonies in an order on Tuesday, May 5.
“Despite the ever-changing orders, our administration did not give up. We reached out to our neighbors, the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor,” Superintendent Bobby Ott said in a video message. “As educators themselves, this fine institution understands our district’s advocacy for students.”
Ott explained how certain social distancing protocols released by the Texas Education agency will need to be adhered to — including a cap on the number of attendees allowed in the stadium grounds. Temple ISD will be implementing a ticket system to enforce this cap.
“TISD will utilize a ticket system in which each graduating senior will receive two tickets in addition to their own. This means each graduate is allowed two guests for the ceremony,” Ott said. “No guest will be permitted to enter Crusader Stadium without a ticket for any reason whatsoever.
Temple High Principal Jason Mayo will release a follow-up video detailing the ticket pick-up process. Although the limited tickets will exclude some family and friends from attending their graduate’s ceremony, Ott noted how the district will be releasing a virtual graduation ceremony online.
“TISD will release a virtual graduation video on June 12 at 7:30 p.m., at the same exact time as the in-person graduation. Keep in mind, this is a completely separate video production and not a live broadcast of the in-person ceremony at UMHB.”
Ott said the district will be following guidance from Dr. John Midturi, an infectious disease physician with Baylor Scott and White Health, moving forward.
“Seniors, you will be spaced out on the football field at a minimum of six feet apart during the ceremony,” Ott said. “Masks and gloves … are strongly encouraged during the ceremony, but not required. This is consistent with Gov. Abbott’s executive order. And as much as it pains me to say this, stage guests including board members and administration, will not be allowed to shake hands with our graduates.”
Ott thanked his class of 2020 “for remaining Wildcat Strong” with the ever-changing graduation plans.