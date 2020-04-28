It’s not business as usual and steps are being taken within Baylor Scott & White–Central Texas Health Care System to offer some familiarity to clinic patients.
Dr. Charles Rismyhr, medical director at Gatesville Baylor Scott & White Clinic, talked about changes made within the health care system as milestones related to the pandemic were met.
In Bell County, the directive to shelter in place was made on March 23.
“The system closed a number of Central Texas urgent care and outpatient clinics when it became clear that the coronavirus was spreading in Texas,” Rismyhr said. “Now, the system is reopening up those clinics.”
Many of those clinics were never completely closed. Patients couldn’t enter the buildings, but the health care providers were talking with patients about medical issues via telemedicine and on a number of different formats.
Around mid-March some of the clinics were consolidated to get providers, staff and patients into the medical setting without any undo exposure to COVID-19.
Chronic and acute medical issues didn’t take a holiday when the COVID-19 was all people were talking about. People with hypertension, Type 2 diabetes, arthritis, heart disease and more continued to need regular medical care.
Patients with diabetes Type 2 often meet with a provider every three months. Some of those checkups have not been happening and the risk is that the sugar can go uncontrolled and the patient end up in the hospital with complications.
“These are the people we want to confidently tell that they can come to clinic to have their blood drawn, get their feet and eyes checked,” he said.
Changes have been made in how clinics go about their daily business, Rismyhr said.
There are greeters at the clinics who will inquire about recent symptoms — fevers, cough, sore throat, muscle aches.
If the respondents have experienced some of the symptoms the patient will be assessed by a physician, physician assistant or nurse practitioner.
When the patient enters the clinic they will be offered a mask, he said, which will be a standard across all the clinics.
Like the marks on the floor of grocery stores to remind people to keep their distance from each other, there will be marks on the clinic floors. Chairs in the waiting area have been moved to allow for social distancing.
The clinics are different sizes and the large ones can accommodate more of a crowd.
“We’ll adapt accordingly,” Rismyhr said.
There are tiers of staff at the clinics — front desk, nursing, lab and providers. All are held to the same standard, he said.
“We’re asking staff to self-monitor for symptoms and gauge their own risk of having COVID-19,” Rismyhr said. “All of the staff within the clinic wear masks.”
Baylor Scott & White has offered digital health care for some time and the pandemic was a catalyst for some of the providers to start using the technology, Rismyhr said.
Rismyhr said Baylor Scott & White Health has looked to the governor for guidance on when to open up clinics, as well as studying available information on where the virus cases are increasing and decreasing and how contagious it is.
There’s no shortage of appointments to be had even though clinics are operating at capacity now.
“If you need an appointment communicate with the clinic or reach out through MyChart and we’ll get you in, today,” he said.
Some of the Gatesville clinic patients have embraced telemedicine after using it when in person clinic appointments were not available.
“I’ve had three such appointments today,” Rismyhr said at noon on Tuesday.
There are patients who love it, he said, and there are patients that will have challenges.
“This is a rural area and Internet connectivity is huge limiter,” Rismyhr said. “We’ll work with our patients to figure out a solution.”
The 80-year-old patients typically have someone, possibly a child, who brings them to their appointments who is familiar with smart devices.
The message Rismyhr wanted to emphasize is that no one who is sick or injured should stay at home because they are afraid of being exposed to COVID-19 at a medical clinic. There are practices in place that will reduce the chances of exposure and will hasten patients’ ability to recover from whatever ails them.