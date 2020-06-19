BELTON — Local families will help save money by turning their clutter into cash this weekend.
The families are participating in the Just Between Friends Children’s Consignment event at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W Loop 121.
The event runs 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
The popular sale event was delayed after the coronavirus crisis shut down businesses in mid-March. After a two-month delay, organizers said they have many new precautions and policies in place to minimize COVID-19 risk and are ready to help thousands of families save and make money.
Among the safety guidelines, there will be reduced capacity to help shoppers maintain a 6-foot distance, low and no contact checkout, daily cleaning every 30 minutes
Masks are recommended when shoppers can’t maintain 6 feet distance. Hand sanitizer will be available.
The event is among the first since the Expo Center reopened.
“Over the years, this sale has helped moms save and make money,” event spokeswoman Robyn Aydelott said in a news release. “It is needed more than ever for many families financially struggling due to COVID-19. JBF helps them make money by selling items and save money on new and gently used children’s items.”
The Just Between Friends consignment sale involves local families who sign up as consignors, price and tag their own items and bring them to the venue. Event staff does the rest of the work. Consignors earn between 60 percent to 70 percent of the sale price, according to the release.
The average consignor check is about $350.
Helping the community is another focus of Just Between Friends in Bell County. JBF partnered with Helping Hands Ministry of Belton, which serves low-income families in the Belton and Academy school districts.
No large bags will be allowed at the event, although laundry baskets are OK to shop with. Shopping bags will be provided.
For more information, visit http://bellcounty.jbfsale.com/homeView.jsp.