As regional COVID-19 hospitalizations took a slight dip Thursday, cases of the virus in Bell County continued their upward trend.
The Bell County Public Health District showed on their dashboard Thursday another jump of active cases — with the county now at 1,732. This means that in the past week, the county has seen an increase of 468 active cases.
The incidence rate of the virus in the county is now at 477.2 cases per 100,000 people, nearing numbers not seen since January.
Trauma Service Area L — which contains Bell County — did see a slight decrease in the percentage of hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients.
The Texas Department of State Health Service reported Thursday that the service area had a hospitalization rate of 19.34 percent, a 0.87 percent decrease from Wednesday.
In total the county has seen 25,980 reported cases of the virus, with 23,776 people having recovered so far.
Belton ISD plans
Belton Independent School District announced Thursday that it plans to begin the school year on Aug. 18 with scenario 3 of its COVID-19 response plan.
The district said the scenario includes enhanced safety precautions and cleaning on campuses as well as increased hand washing and social distancing. District officials said they plan to conduct contact tracing on campus as well as updating its online dashboard.
The district said that virtual learning will not be available to students at the start of the school year.
“We do not have a virtual learning option available at this time,” the district said. “We will continue to look for ways to address the operational and fiscal challenges of offering this as a choice for our families.”