The Central Texas Food Bank will bring its mobile food pantry to Temple in a couple of weeks.
The food bank will be delivering food for area residents from 9 a.m. to noon April 23 at the Temple American Legion Post 133, 1300 S. 25th St.
The Central Texas Food Bank will be using its mobile food pantries to help those who are facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those who participate in the special drive-through distribution will receive two emergency food boxes each, one containing shelf stable items and the other containing frozen items.
Combined, the two boxes will contain approximately 48 pounds of such items as peanut butter, brown rice, canned tuna or chicken, fruits, vegetables, frozen chicken, frozen orange juice and bread. Actual contents may vary, depending on availability.
Chris Ballard, director of Churches Touching Lives for Christ, said the additional food being distributed will be a big benefit to local families, but won’t necessarily result in reducing the demand on local pantries.
Families will be getting extra food and they need it because their children are at home all day and with people losing jobs, the whole family might be at home 24/7, along with the possibility of no paychecks, Ballard said.
“People are hurting,” she said.
There will be a limited number of emergency food boxes available from the Central Texas Food Bank.
For health and safety reasons, each household is being asked to send only one representative to the event and make sure they make room in their vehicle’s trunk or hatch for the food bank team to load the boxes. To adhere to social distancing requirements, pickup will only be available to those with cars. No walk-ups will be allowed.
The food pantry’s resources are being stretched, so they asking that only those who are facing true food insecurity to attend.
The Central Texas Food Bank has a 21-county service area.
As an “essential service,” the Central Texas Food Bank and its distribution network of pantries and mobile pantries is exempt from the shelter-in-place order, as are its staff and volunteers. Therefore, the food bank is continuing to meet the needs of those facing hunger throughout the service territory.
Central Texans in need can also access food through the food bank’s network of partner pantries and mobile food pantry distributions throughout Central Texas. For information on getting help, go to centraltexasfoodbank.org and click on “Find Food Now.” Call 2-1-1 for the latest information.
The food bank is prepared to help all Central Texans affected by the pandemic, but demand for its services have increased significantly, severely straining the food bank’s resources. Monetary donations can be made to centraltexasfoodbank.org.
Needs in the community have grown, Ballard said. Former clients who had become self sufficient are returning.
However, the generosity of the community continues.
Recently, Ballard stopped to talk to a couple who had pulled up into the CTLC parking lot. She explained how the pantry functioned, who it served and the visitors handed her a $300 check.
People will call wanting to donate clothes. The agency can’t accept clothes right now, Ballard said, but she can offer information on other groups that will accept the merchandise.