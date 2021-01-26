Local health officials estimate there can be between one to 12 extra doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine remaining each day at Bell County’s two vaccination centers — immunizations Bell County does not want to waste.
“The (Bell County Public Health District’s) No. 1 goal is that they’re not wasting any vaccine,” Bell County spokesman James Stafford told the Telegram on Jan. 15 about spare doses.
With nearly two weeks having passed since, Bell County officials, on Tuesday, announced the implementation of an online waitlist for facilitating the last-minute availability of these doses. Although this new waitlist — which is available online at bit.ly/3iNbVz8 — does not guarantee a dose on any specific day, it allows health officials to more easily contact potential patients about remaining vaccines.
“We will simply go down the list and try to find individuals who can be at the vaccine center within a certain amount of time,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said during a Commissioners Court meeting on Monday. “The idea is to continue the process of not wasting any vaccines, as, once a vial is opened, we only have a certain amount of time to get that vaccine into an arm and this waitlist will help ensure that we continue to get that done.”
However, Blackburn has emphasized that the newly-developed waitlist is not a substitute for the appointment booking process, and urged eligible residents to continue monitoring the health district’s website for future openings.
“The waitlist is not a substitute for booking an appointment,” he said Monday. “The waitlist is just another avenue to concurrently pursue (a vaccine). Please note both the waitlist and the appointment booking process still require you to be eligible under state plan. You must either be (Phase) 1A or 1B eligible to be on the waitlist or to book an appointment.”
The Phase 1A and 1B categories include those aged 65 years and older, and 16 years and older with “certain high-risk medical conditions,” according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Vaccinations are currently being administered at the Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple and the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
“Those appointments will undoubtedly fill up quickly, as we continue to anticipate that supply will not meet demand,” Blackburn said. “That is not just at the local level. That is at the state level and at the national level, so please continue to be both patient and vigilant.”
Although bookings are paused for individuals looking to receive the first dose of the two-step vaccination, the health district recently launched online scheduling for second doses — vaccines that will be administered in a drive-through format at the Bell County Expo Center beginning Feb. 3.
Stafford said officials are hoping to administer 100 doses each hour at the Bell County Expo Center, and the new appointment-booking portal can be accessed online at bit.ly/36cd7ai.
Bell County has received 11,700 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to date, according to information obtained from the Texas Department of State Health Service. The county’s most recent shipment of 3,900 doses was delivered on Monday, and Stafford told the Telegram on Tuesday that 7,738 vaccinations have been administered after nine days of operation.
Residents can call the health district’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 254-933-5203 for further information, according to its website.