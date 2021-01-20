Five COVID-19 related deaths were identified in Bell County on Wednesday, as the region’s incidence rate continued to drop — a decrease Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District’s director, called a “silver lining.”
The COVID-19 death toll in Bell County is now 198, according to the health district.
“The new deaths include a man from Temple in his 90s, a woman from Temple in her 70s, a woman in the 99-plus age group from Temple, a man in his 60s from Temple and a man in his 70s from Killeen,” Robison-Chadwell said. “Our hearts are with their loved ones.”
Although the health district expects to see more cases added to Wednesday’s total, the county’s top public health official said its single-day case increase of 63 was a welcomed sight.
“We have 2,475 active cases and an incidence rate of 682.0 per 100,000,” Robison-Chadwell said. “We have 17,042 total cases and 14,567 have recovered. Please stay safe and help us prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
Area school districts
The Belton Independent School District has 59 active COVID-19 cases spanning 14 campuses: 13 at Lakewood Elementary, eight at Lake Belton High, seven at South Belton Middle School, seven at Belton High, six at North Belton Middle School, four at Miller Heights Elementary, four at Belton Middle School, two at Chisholm Trail Elementary, two at Leon Heights Elementary, two at Belton New Tech High, one at Charter Oak Elementary, one at Southwest Elementary, one at Lake Belton Middle School and one at the Belton Early Childhood School.
An additional four cases are attributed to “other departments / buildings” on Belton ISD’s COVID-19 dashboard. These 63 cases represent about 0.43 percent of its population, according to Belton ISD.
Killeen ISD has totaled 1,190 cases since March 16 after 71 infections — 36 students and 35 staff — were identified in the past week, according to district data.
There are 17 active cases in Salado ISD after three infections were announced Wednesday morning.
“An 11th-grade student at Salado High School tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday,” Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said in his daily newsletter. “A kindergarten student and a fourth-grade student at Thomas Arnold Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.”
About 64.7 percent of these 17 cases — eight employees and nine students — were reported in the last seven days, according to Salado ISD.
Temple ISD’s seven-day report, which is currently logging cases reported between Jan. 13 and Jan. 19, shows seven infections: three at Temple High, one at Bonham Middle School, one at Raye-Allen Elementary and two at Fred W. Edwards Academy. Updates to this data is expected around 5 p.m.