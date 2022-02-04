The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said researchers are using wastewater to identify new strains of COVID-19 — allowing more time to alert the public of infection trends.
“Estimates suggest that 40-80 percent of people with COVID-19 shed viral RNA in their feces, making wastewater and sewage an important opportunity to monitor the spread of infection,” Dr. Amy Kirby, program lead for the National Wastewater Surveillance System. “The information generated by wastewater surveillance offers public health officials a better understanding of COVID-19 trends in communities.”
The data, according to Kirby, allows officials to get an early idea of where upticks of the virus might occur.
“Wastewater surveillance serves as an early warning system of the emergence of COVID-19 in a community,” she said. “This data is uniquely powerful because it captures the presence of infection of people with and without symptoms.”
The data allows public officials to mobilize and coordinate efforts to offer more testing or vaccines in a community, Kirby said.
The system was launched in September 2020 and has collected more than 34,000 samples. The collection represents about 53 million Americans from 400 sites in 37 states. Researchers plan to add 250 more locations in the upcoming weeks.
Data tracker maps from CDC show Texas currently has six collection sites in Houston and one in Dallas.
School cases
Temple and Belton schools did not report any cases due to their offices being closed due to inclement weather.
Killeen ISD reported 211 student cases and 59 staff on their dashboard.
Salado ISD showed eight student and one staff cases.
County cases
About 179 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Bell County Public Health District Thursday for a total of 3,593 active cases.
The county’s incidence rate went down to 990.01 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
Of the 46,282 cases reported since the pandemic started, 41.904 have recovered, and 785 people have died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 205 of the 1,048 available hospital beds in the area have been taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
Vaccines and testing
Testing and vaccinations will continue at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday after closing Thursday and Friday. The site is set up inside a hangar and accessible through the Aviation Business Park Entrance. The site offers testing for those ages 2 and up until Feb. 11
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
Some locations may require appointments or allow walk-ins. Information about the nearest vaccine location can be found by calling 1-800-232-0233.
FREE TESTS, MASKS
Free at-home test kits are available at covidtests.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the U.S. Postal Service. About 400 million N95 masks will be available free of cost through a federal program. Many stores in Bell County said they will receive shipments by mid-February