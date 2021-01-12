The Bell County Public Health District identified four new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, as active cases reached 3,058 — three more than Monday.
“We recently added deaths for a new total of 181,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “The new deaths were for a woman in her 40s from Killeen, a woman in her 90s from Temple, a woman in her 70s from Temple and a man in his 80s from Temple. Our condolences go out to their families.”
Bell County has now totaled 15,768 cases since March, and 12,710 people have reportedly recovered to date, according to the health district.
Robison-Chadwell also noted how provisional data was updated, which extended Monday’s record-breaking case increase by 38.
“We added 218 cases today and our updated total for yesterday is 415,” she said.
Area school districts
There are 63 active COVID-19 cases in the Belton Independent School District: 13 at Belton High, seven at Lake Belton High, six at Lake Belton Middle School, five at North Belton Middle School, five at South Belton Middle School, four at Belton Middle School, three at Lakewood Elementary, three at Sparta Elementary, three at Tarver Elementary, two at Charter Oak Elementary, two at Chisholm Trail Elementary, two at Miller Heights Elementary, two at Southwest Elementary, one at the Belton Early Childhood School, one at High Point Elementary, one at Pirtle Elementary and three attributed to “other departments / buildings.”
These cases represent approximately 0.43 percent of Belton ISD’s population, according to district data.
There are 24 active cases in the Salado Independent School District after an employee infection was identified on Monday.
“An employee at Thomas Arnold Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday,” Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said in his daily newsletter.
The Killeen Independent School District reached 1,079 cumulative cases since March 16 on Tuesday: 483 students and 596 staff. About 5.38 percent of these cases were reported in the last seven days, according to district data.
Temple Independent School District’s seven-day report is expected to update around 5 p.m. Its latest update — logging infections identified between Jan. 2 and Jan. 8, showed 16 cases: four at Temple High, one at Bonham Middle School, one at Lamar Middle School, three at Travis Science Academy, three at Jefferson Elementary, one at Raye-Allen Elementary, one at Scott Elementary, one at Thornton Elementary and one attributed to “administration.”