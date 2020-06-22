Bell County added 53 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, local health officials said Monday.
At least 769 cases have been confirmed here, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
That number, though, is different than the one the Texas Department of State Health Services reported Sunday. The state pinned Bell County’s total at 822, a figure that also includes coronavirus-positive soldiers who live on Fort Hood. The health district’s data only includes Bell County residents who live off of the military installation.
The health district reported 27 new recoveries. So far, 332 residents have recuperated from the virus.
At least 22,968 tests have been performed in Bell County.
Ten residents have died from the coronavirus. Seven of those deaths were residents of Weston Inn Nursing & Rehabilitation in Temple.