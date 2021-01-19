Bell County received its second shipment of COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District’s director, told the Telegram.
The shipment, which contained 3,900 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, was previously expected to arrive on Monday — a delay that postponed hundreds of vaccinations during Bell County’s second week of inoculations.
During a Tuesday Commisioners Court meeting, Bell County Judge David Blackburn said the shipment’s carrier provided the delivery update and not the state of Texas. He cited how doses are coming directly from the manufacturer’s facility in Kentucky.
“I have been advised by the Texas Department of Emergency Management that there are no warehouses of vaccines in the state,” Blackburn said. “The manufacturer ships (doses) directly to the provider. There isn’t an address in Dallas, Houston, Austin or San Antonio where there are warehouses full of the vaccine.”
The rescheduling process of postponed Monday and Tuesday vaccinations are underway with the anticipation more doses will arrive in Bell County soon.
“We will do those (appointments) as quickly and as soon as possible for those who had appointments,” Blackburn said. “We have the ability to expand the appointments in the blocks of time that we have … and we did that on day one. It was not necessarily the anticipation that we would be having to do this, but it has assisted us in the process of rescheduling folks.”
He highlighted how the allocation process is “fluid.”
“From the local level … to the federal level, there are a lot of moving parts associated with it,” Blackburn said. “I really think everyone from the logistics chain is still learning what works best.”
However, Blackburn is confident that every step in the vaccination process will improve as time goes on.
“It will help the beginning, which is the manufacturing process, and it will also help the very end of the process, which is getting needles in arms,” he said. “That is a good thing and I think it will get better and better as we move forward.”
Exceeding expectations
Although Texas allocated Bell County 3,900 doses in its first shipment, health workers were able to inoculate 3,981 people.
“Some of you might be scratching your head,” Blackburn said. “We have found, and others have found around the state, that the Pfizer vials can sometimes yield more doses than what the manufacturer suggests.”
He explained that stretching the vaccine inventory is capable after it is diluted per the manufacturer’s directions — a trend that the health district will be accounting for moving forward.
“When that dilution occurs … we can actually yield a few more vaccines out of those vials,” Blackburn said. “So that is how that number gets bigger and how ... we did more than what the state asked us to do. So my hope is that it sends a message to the state that, if they send us more vaccines, we can vaccinate more people. In the meantime, we will vaccinate however many folks we can with the vaccine we have.”
Second inoculation
During the Tuesday meeting, Commissioner Bill Schumann expressed his concern about future shipments. He was particularly concerned about whether the county would be receiving enough vials for administering both first- and second-round doses to residents.
But Blackburn squashed that concern after discussing his correspondence with other providers throughout the state. These providers told Blackburn that their doses were doubled to accommodate new doses and second doses, he said.