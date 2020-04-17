The Bell County Public Health District identified two additional COVID-19 cases Friday while the Texas Department of State Health Services pegged the local infection total at 124.
The health district is tracking 114 Bell County residents who have tested positive for the virus. One more person has recovered, bringing that number to 58.
The state’s total includes Fort Hood soldiers who live on post and can lag about a day behind local data because of when each entity issues updates. The health district only tracks Bell County residents who live outside of Fort Hood.
The newest cases are a Temple man in his 30s and a Killeen man in his 50s.
Bell County has had three COVID-19-related deaths: A Temple woman in her 80s who died March 26; a Temple man in his 60s who died April 6; and a Killeen man in his 50s who died April 8.
Friday’s new cases bring Killeen’s tally to 49 and Temple’s to 34. Belton continues to have 12, Harker Heights has 10 and rural Bell County — which includes unincorporated areas and small cities — has nine, according to the health district.
Bell County men are still a majority of local COVID-19 infections than women, 56 percent to 44 percent. Local cases are still evenly divided between residents who are younger than 50 and those older than 50.
Residents in their 50s continue to be the largest age group affected by the coronavirus. There are 27 people in their 50s who have tested positive for the virus.
People in their 30s are the next largest age group who have tested positive for the virus, with 21.
Other age groups that have tested positive include 20 in their 40s; 17 in their 60s; 11 in their 20s; nine in their 70s; five who are younger than 20; and four in their 80s.
Health district data shows that 24 Bell County residents have been hospitalized and 21 have been admitted to an intensive care unit since the pandemic started.
State, area numbers
Statewide, 17,371 Texans have tested positive for the virus and 428 people have died, according to Texas DSHS data. So far, 169,536 tests have been administered in the state
Williamson County added six more COVID-19 infections on Friday, according to local data. Bell County’s southern neighbor now has at least 146 cases.
McLennan County did not report any new cases on Friday. The county still has 76 known infections, according to local health district data.
Coryell County officials said Friday they gained one new coronavirus case. Their total is 71, including 36 inmates at Texas Department of Criminal Justice units.
Texas Department of State Health Services numbers showed Milam County’s cases increase by one to nine; Burnet County had an additional infection for a total of eight; and Falls County remained at one COVID-19 case.
Lampasas County still has at least two cases, officials said.
---------
BELL COUNTY CASES
Total cases: 124/ 58 recovered, 3 dead
Ever hospitalized 24
Ever admitted to ICU 21
Temple: 34
Killeen: 49
Belton: 12
Harker Heights: 10
Other: 9
Fort Hood on post: 10*
* Fort Hood on post number are reported directly to the state and are added to total cases. Other numbers come from the Bell County Health District.