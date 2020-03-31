BELTON — Another casualty of the coronavirus appears to be the live performance of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Easter Pageant.
The show, which completed its 80th year in 2019, will turn to a video compilation this year that will be streamed online at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 8.
“What we are doing this year is cutting together a lot of archival footage from past Easter Pageants in order to will keep the consistency of the production without just replaying last year’s show,” UMHB spokesman James Stafford said in an email. “Also we have put out a call for content asking people to share their stories about how Easter Pageant has affected them.”
Stafford said UMHB is “working on ways that we can splice these stories/commentary into the production video.”
“Currently we are in the middle of processing submissions and cutting together past year’s footage,” Stafford said.