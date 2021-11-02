Regional hospitalization of COVID-19 patients rose slightly Tuesday, even as local active cases of the virus continued to fall.
The Texas Department of State Health Services showed the percentage of hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients in Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — rise by 0.96 percentage points. The hospitalization rate in the service area is now at 6.55 percent compared to the 5.59 percent seen Monday.
The district’s dashboard shows the service area with 1,100 staffed hospital beds, with 72 patients currently having the virus.
Trauma Service Area L includes all of the hospitals located in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties.
Locally, the Bell County Public Health District showed a slight decrease in active cases of the virus. Active cases fell by 13 on Tuesday — to 334 — from the 347 active cases reported on Monday.
The falling cases were reflected in the local incidence rate that is now showing 92.03 cases of the virus per 100,000 people in the county.
No new deaths were shown by the district, with the total remaining at 715.
Officials have reported a total of 33,835 cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic in March of 2020, with 32,786 cases having recovered.
School cases
Temple Independent School District continued to not report any active confirmed cases of COVID-19, with one probable case on its tracker.
Belton ISD reported having 20 active cases in its district Tuesday, with five confirmed and 15 probable. Cases in the district included one at Belton Early Childhood School, one at Chisholm Trail Elementary, two at High Point Elementary, one at Lakewood Elementary, two at Pirtle Elementary and one at Sparta Elementary. The district also had two cases at Lake Belton Middle School, three at North Belton Middle School, one at Belton New Tech High School and six at Lake Belton High School.
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said the district had three active cases in the past week, an employee at Thomas Arnold Elementary and two students at Salado High School.
Killeen ISD showed 22 active cases of the virus on its dashboard Tuesday with 13 students and nine staff members.