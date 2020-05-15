The COVID-19 pandemic is not going away anytime soon. Look at Bell County’s six new cases on Friday for proof.
But walk into any local grocery store and many patrons will likely not be wearing a mask or actively practicing social distancing — two suggestions that medical personnel say help reduce a person’s chance of contracting the coronavirus.
“Simply put, masking reduces the chance of spreading COVID-19 from lightly symptomatic or asymptomatic people,” Bell County Public Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “It offers some protection to those who are well and may be exposed to contagious people in some public settings. It is not a substitute, however, for social distancing and regular hand hygiene.”
Bell County has seen at least 231 confirmed cases, according to health district numbers.
The Texas Department of State Health Services Friday afternoon said the county’s total was 242. The state’s figure for Bell County includes coronavirus-positive Fort Hood soldiers who live on base.
The county’s COVID-19 case count is steadily growing every day. This week, so far, Bell County has seen 27 additional cases, according to health district data.
“We are seeing stable numbers of COVID-19 within the hospital and within the community we serve,” Dr. Robert Greenberg, Baylor Scott & White-Central Texas Division’s chief medical officer of emergency services, said during a Thursday news conference. “It hasn’t gone away, but certainly we haven’t seen a spike that we were concerned about when we talked last week.”
Although the county’s case count increased, recoveries stayed flat at 149.
Testing, though, saw a small bump, with 146 tests being performed since Thursday, according to health district data. So far, 13,320 tests have been administered in the county since mid-March.
Testing figures will likely increase over the weekend when state agencies set up two mobile test collection sites in Bell County.
The state will operate COVID-19 test sites 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Temple Fire Station No. 2, 1710 E. Ave. H, and at the Central Bell Fire & Rescue station, 100 N. Main St. in Nolanville.
The state will set up another test site 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday near North Fourth Street at Church Avenue in downtown Killeen.
Testing is free, but appointments are required. Visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400 to register.
Residents must have one or more of the following symptoms: fever; chills; a dry or productive cough; fatigue; body aches; shortness of breath; sore throat; headaches; nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; nasal congestion; and a loss of taste or smell.
All individuals at the mobile testing sites must wear a mask.
Bell County has not recorded a COVID-19-related death in more than a month. Only three residents have died from the virus.
BELL COUNTY CASES
Total cases: 242/ 149 recovered, 3 dead
Ever hospitalized 45
Ever admitted to ICU 33
Temple: 54
Killeen: 106
Belton: 25
Harker Heights: 20
Other: 26
Fort Hood on post: 11*
Fort Hood on post numbers are reported directly to the state and are added to total cases. Other numbers reported from the Bell County Health District based on 13,320 tests administered. State totals may vary as Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state.