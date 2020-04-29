Ashley Hughes, a captain in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and nurse practitioner at the Temple VA, is entering her fourth week of working in the Intensive Care Unit at Queens Hospital.
About five weeks ago, Hughes received an email from the Air Force asking her about her medical specialty and background and if she was working on something for the local community.
That information went to headquarters where the decision was made on who would head to New York.
“I found out I would be deployed about 10:30 p.m. on Friday (April 3) and I was sent to my unit on Saturday to out process,” Hughes said. “I was on a C-5 headed to New York by 11 a.m. Sunday.”
Hughes has two sons, ages 11 and 7.
Her husband, Jeff, is active duty Army so the boys are used to a parent being absent occasionally.
Jeff Hughes was deployed to Korea in October and returned home late on April 2.
Ashley Hughes is one of 500 service members sent to New York to help hospitals care for patients with the coronavirus.
Hughes said there’s no end date for the assignment.
“We’ll be here until the state decides we are no longer needed,” she said.
Hughes started at Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx and a week later was assigned to Queens Hospital, Both are city hospitals.
She’s working in a 16-bed ICU. Her specialty at the Temple VA is working with pulmonary patients and is the reason she was transferred to the ICU in Queens.
Having been trained in the military and completing her doctorate, Hughes is familiar with high stress situations.
“The days are long and stressful,” she said.
Hughes is familiar with the VA’s medical chart system and had to learn Queens Hospital system.
Patient care is universal and treating various medical conditions is familiar, but this time COVID-19 is added to the mix.
All of the patients in the Queens Hospital have COVID-19, as well as the other hospitals in New York where the military personnel have been deployed.
Her patients are varied, male and female, age 20s to 90s, and the virus is different in every patient.
Some of Hughes’ patients with multiple medical issues, including respiratory, have recovered, while a 24-year-old did not.
Hughes, a nurse for 12 years, said she has never seen anything like this pandemic.
“I now have this experience to bring back to Central Texas and will be able to apply it to our veterans population in case of a surge,” she said. “It could be useful to talk about lessons learned, like set-ups for similar situations.”
The military personnel are there to augment the regular hospital staff and currently about 80 percent of the Queens Hospital staff is off for various reasons, Hughes said.
There are several military services providing medical assistance throughout New York medical facilities.
The work takes a toll, she said. You don’t know if the person you’re caring for one day will be there the next.
“We form an emotional bond with our patient and I don’t know any nurse who doesn’t,” Hughes said.
There are counselors available for those who need it, she said.
Hughes said she doesn’t think she’ll need the emotional assistance, but does believe the experiences she’s had in New York in 2020 will stay with her throughout her life.
This deployment was involuntary, but it worked out for Hughes. She was able to hand off patients to another nurse practitioner at the VA. Hughes has been at the Temple VA for 12 years.
“Honestly, if they had asked for a voluntary deployment, I would have said yes,” she said.
Hughes said she had been to New York when it was alive and well and now is a 180-degree change.
“I want people back home to understand the seriousness of this disease; I know we don’t have as many cases,” she said.
Take the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to heart, particularly hand washing and staying home, Hughes said. Even if the state is trying to open up, continue with the precautions that have been set in place, so we don’t see a huge spike in the new cases.
“This disease can be deadly, especially in our vulnerable populations.” she said. “We don’t need to let down our guard until we have an understanding about how this virus works.”