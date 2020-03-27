Some Bell County school districts have experienced an increase in student meal pickups with campuses closed due to COVID-19.
Ian Vestal, director of school nutrition for Temple Independent School District, noted how the district handed out 2,189 more meals in its second week. However, this increase can be partially attributed to the district providing weekend meal pickup for the first time on Friday.
Vestal continuously praised his staff for their choice to station themselves at each pickup location since they volunteered to do so.
“We have an awesome and wonderful staff,” Vestal said. “(The coronavirus) kind of extended our spring break, so no one was required to come in. But our staff volunteered. They’ve made connections with these kids and understand that some of these students really rely on these meals. It’s been an all-hands-on-deck operation.”
Temple ISD also will extend their meal pickup locations to all nine of their elementary schools. Students can now pick up breakfast from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Jefferson Elementary, 2616 N. Third St; Western Hills Elementary, 600 Arapaho Drive; Scott Elementary, 2301 W. Ave. P; Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Center, 1717 E. Ave. J; Thornton Elementary, 2825 Cottonwood Lane; Kennedy-Powell Elementary, 3703 W Nugent Ave.; Raye-Allen Elementary, 5015 S. Street; Hector P. Garcia Elementary, 2525 Lavendusky Drive; and Cater Elementary, 4111 Lark Trail.
Salado ISD
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny also noticed a similar trend in his district. His district is doing meal pickups three days a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
“We actually give out two lunches on Mondays and Wednesdays. On these days, we give out a hot lunch and a sack lunch for the following day,” Novotny said. “On Friday we just give out a hot lunch.”
Salado ISD’s curbside pick up takes place between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the front entrance loop of Thomas Arnold Elementary. Novotny said Salado ISD even has had a non-perishable food pickup on Thursday nights the last couple of weeks.
“We were fortunate that right before spring break we received a large donation from a food drive here in Bell County. So we had over 100 boxes of non-perishable food to give out,” Novotny said.
Novotny said they ran out of their non-perishable supply after Thursday’s pickup and have started accepting donations for more food. He said a former graduate’s family recently donated $1,000 for food.
“We’re doing our best to try and fulfill the needs of our families on an academic side but also certainly on a nutrition side as well,” Novotny said.
He said Salado ISD also may begin offering pickup for weekend meals if that becomes necessary.