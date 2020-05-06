The Texas Department of State Health Services will conduct mobile COVID-19 testing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday in Rogers and Troy, according to a news release.
Testing in Rogers will be conducted at the Rogers Fire Department, 6 W. Mesquite Ave. Testing in Troy will be conducted at the Troy Fire Department, 201 E. Main St.
Participants will be screened for the following symptoms: fever and/or chills; cough (dry or productive); fatigue; body aches/muscle or joint pain; shortness of breath; sore throat; headaches; nausea/vomiting/diarrhea; nasal congestion; and loss of taste and/or smell.
Tests will be conducted by appointment only. To register, visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400.