Bars, breweries and wineries in Bell County will still need to wait before finding out if they will be able to reopen Wednesday.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said he is unable to say if he will allow bars to reopen under Wednesday’s executive order by Gov. Greg Abbott. The order allows counties to decide if they want to allow the reopening of these businesses to 50 percent starting Oct. 14.
Blackburn said Thursday afternoon that he had yet to see the paperwork the county needs to submit to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, and probably would wait until Tuesday to make a decision.
“I don’t know what that form looks like, either in substance or in form, and I need to know that before I can make any comments about what we are going to do,” Blackburn said. “I certainly would like to see all businesses in Bell County reopened, with it being safe for both the bar owners, the staff and as well as the patrons.”
The governor’s order allows those trauma service areas where coronavirus hospitalizations are less than 15 percent of hospital capacity to reopen if allowed.
These businesses will need to follow similar procedures as restaurants, with patrons needing to remain seated, with tables socially distant and wearing a mask at all times except when eating or drinking. The order does allow some exceptions to these rules for breweries, wineries and distilleries.
The order will also allow all businesses other than bars in these permitted counties to increase capacity to 75 percent.
Michael Klein, Texas Bar and Nightclub Alliance president, said in a statement that he was shocked at the move by the governor and didn’t feel like the order went far enough.
“TBNA is under no delusions: many of our members will eventually be allowed to operate under this new order because their county judge will lead and ‘opt in,’” Klein said. “However, this is a death sentence for so many of our members under the jurisdiction of county judges who still believe that we should be locked down like we were in March and April, despite all the progress we’ve made coexisting with this virus.”
Temple BitBar owner Johnny Huang said he plans to reopen his arcade bar, 2501 Airport Road, at the end of the month and was happy to have the option to open as a normal bar.
Huang said he and his other business partners had been thinking of how they wanted to reopen the bar, with a possibility of going through the TABC and selling food to become a restaurant. He said the bar has not yet decided which route they want to go through yet, but is looking forward to finally having a grand opening.
“Right now we are at the mercy of what is going to happen, and things change day by day,” Huang said. “We don’t want to make an announcement until we are sure, but we are ready to open when we are allowed to open.”
Green Door owner Randy Caldwell said he had gotten his restaurant permit with TABC earlier in the pandemic so the business at 12 S. Second St. could reopen.
Caldwell said he is happy for those bar owners who will hopefully be able to reopen soon, but plans to continue as a restaurant and have at least 51 percent food sales. He said his switch to encouraging more people to order food has worked out and they have been able to keep in accordance with their license.
“It has been going very well (for us), and our food sales are definitely up,” Caldwell said. “I think it is great that (bars) will be able to open. They will be working with limited hours but that is probably to reduce the larger, because the larger crowds would happen from 11 p.m. until 2 a.m.”